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Kajol Opens Up On Breaking Her 'No Kissing' Rule For 'The Trail' Web Series; Has THIS To Say
Kajol has been a top heroine for over 30 years, and everyone knew about her strict no-kissing rule. But in 2023, she broke that policy for her series 'The Trial: Pyaar Kaanoon Dhokha'. Now, she's finally talking about why she did it
Kajol's strict career rule
Kajol's big move for her OTT debut
Why did Kajol break her no-kissing policy?
Kajol's first on-screen kiss experience
A professional call for the character
Strong character and story in 'The Trial'
In 'The Trial: Pyaar Kaanoon Dhokha', Kajol plays Noyonika Sengupta, a woman who returns to her law career after her husband gets caught in a scandal. Suparn Varma directed the series, which is an Indian adaptation of 'The Good Wife' and is available on JioHotstar.
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