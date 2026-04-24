Kajol recently reflected on Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, saying her character Simran feels outdated today. She highlighted changing mindsets of Gen Z while stressing that family values and relationships still remain timeless and important.

One of Indian cinema’s most iconic love stories, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge continues to hold a special place in audiences’ hearts. Starring Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol, the 1995 classic directed by Aditya Chopra beautifully captured romance, tradition, and family values through the journey of Raj and Simran.

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Simran Then vs Now

In a recent conversation with Lilly Singh, Kajol reflected on her beloved character Simran, admitting that someone like her may not exist in today’s world. She explained how the dynamics between parents and young adults have evolved over time. According to Kajol, teenagers today are far more assertive about their choices.

She shared that at 18 or 19, young people don’t typically “ask” for permission anymore. Instead, they present decisions as a given, especially when it comes to trips or experiences. “It’s more like, ‘Dad, I have to go, and you have to pay for it,’” she said, highlighting the shift in attitude compared to Simran’s more traditional upbringing.

Message for Gen Z

Despite the generational gap, Kajol believes the film still carries an important lesson. She hopes younger audiences take away the value of relationships and family. “At the end of the day, your family is your family, and they love you—that’s what matters,” she noted.

However, she added a touch of humor when asked what Gen Z shouldn’t take from the film. Laughing, Kajol said her dressing sense in the movie is best left in the past.

On the work front, Kajol was last seen in Maa and Sarzameen in 2025. She has also expanded into digital content, co-hosting a talk show with Twinkle Khanna, marking a new chapter in her career.