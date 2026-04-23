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Inside PHOTOS of Ajay Devgn and Kajol’s Stunning, Luxurious Mumbai Bungalow ‘Shivshakti’
Ajay Devgn and Kajol live in their stunning Mumbai bungalow, Shivshakti, featuring a spiral staircase, pool, elegant dining area, and balcony—offering a glimpse into their stylish home.
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Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn lives with his wife Kajol and their two children in this lavish Mumbai house. They have named their home 'Shivshakti'.
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This photo shows the entrance to Ajay Devgn and Kajol's house. The design of the entry gate gives it a very warm and homely feel.
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Right after you enter the bungalow, you see this stunning spiral staircase. It gives the whole space a very classy look.
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Ajay Devgn's house also features a lavish swimming pool. This is where Ajay and his family often have their pool parties.
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Image Credit : Social Media
This picture shows the dining area in Ajay Devgn's home, and it looks absolutely beautiful. A large wooden dining table is the centrepiece of this space.
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Image Credit : Instagram
Here's a look at Kajol and Ajay Devgn's bedroom. They have chosen a simple and elegant white and cream colour scheme for the walls of their dream home.
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Image Credit : Social Media
This photo shows the balcony of Ajay Devgn's house. From here, you get a beautiful, sweeping view of Mumbai city.
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