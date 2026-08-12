Delhi HC directed removal of obscene content of Khushi Kapoor from social media and ordered takedown of unauthorised merchandise using her personality attributes. The court is also set to pass a John Doe order to protect her personality rights.

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday directed the removal of allegedly obscene and pornographic content concerning actor Khushi Kapoor from social media platforms, while also ordering the takedown of content linked to the unauthorised sale of merchandise using her personality attributes.

Justice Jyoti Singh passed the directions while hearing Kapoor's suit seeking protection of her personality and publicity rights. The court indicated that it would pass a John Doe order in Kapoor's favour in connection with her interim injunction plea. Such an order would provide protection against unidentified persons who may be found involved in the unauthorised use or exploitation of her identity. Kapoor was represented by India Law through its partners Asav Rajan and Abha Shah.

Court's Stance on Personality Rights

The order came a day after a coordinate bench of the Delhi High Court passed a similar takedown direction concerning allegedly objectionable content and unauthorised exploitation of the personality rights of Kapoor's sister, actor Janhvi Kapoor.

The Delhi High Court has, in recent years, dealt with a growing number of cases involving the unauthorised use of celebrities' names, photographs, voices, likenesses and other distinctive personality attributes. Such cases have included their use in commercial merchandise, misleading digital content and AI-generated material. The increasing number of these proceedings reflects the legal challenges posed by unauthorised commercial exploitation, deepfakes, manipulated images and other forms of digital misuse of public figures' identities.

In such proceedings, courts have considered a person's name, image, voice, likeness and other distinctive attributes as elements capable of receiving legal protection against unauthorised exploitation, particularly where such use affects commercial interests, reputation, privacy or dignity. (ANI)