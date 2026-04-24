Pooja Gurnani, husband Hitesh Prakash Gurnani, and father Mohan Seoram Dadlani acquired three upscale residences on Carter Road for a total of ₹38.21 crore. The transaction facts were obtained from CRE Matrix and official registration documents.

The flats are part of a renovation project for the Varun building. Surprisingly, each family member has purchased one unit, all on higher floors. The units were purchased from Tryksha Real Estate Private Limited, a subsidiary of Lotus Developers.