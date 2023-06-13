Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kajal Raghwani SEXY video: Bhojpuri actress, Nirahua's BOLD song from 'Patna Se Pakistan' goes viral-WATCH

    First Published Jun 13, 2023, 5:48 PM IST

    Bhojpuri actress sexy video: Watch Nirahua and Kajal Raghwani's seductive dance in the song "Mai Re Mai Re Bathata Kamariya" from the film 'Patna Se Pakistan' 

    article_image1

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Famous Bhojpuri actor Dinesh Lal Yadav nicknamed Nirahua, is well-known. His fans are nationwide despite his provincial film career. Nirahua's popular films rule hearts.
     

    article_image2

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    He also dominates social media. Nirahua's "Mai Re Mai Re Bathata Kamariya" from "Patna Se Pakistan" is trending on YouTube.

    article_image3

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Bhojpuri actress Kajal Raghawani woos Nirahua in the song video. The actors' amazing chemistry is captivating.

    article_image4

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Kajal Raghawani and Nirahua's music video 'Mai Re Mai Re Bathata Kamariya" from "Patna Se Pakistan" has 22 million views.

    article_image5

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Kalpna and Rajnish Mishra sing "Mai Re Mai Re Bathata Kamariya". Pyare Lal Yadav wrote the lyrics and superhit pair Rajesh – Rajnish composed the music. 
     

    article_image6

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    People love Nirahua and Kajal Raghawani's great songs. One user wrote, “Solid! The song is good, the dance is fabulous and the effect of smoke coming out of her body is simply genius.”

    article_image7

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Another wrote, “Nice Bhojpuri Movie Song By Dinesh Lal Yadav And Kajal Raghwani..” One of them wrote, “Super Se bhi Upper “GARMI” Wow!!!!.”

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Disha Patani Turns 31: Bestie Mouni Roy celebrates actress's birthday with heartwarming post vma

    Disha Patani Turns 31: Bestie Mouni Roy celebrates actress's birthday with heartwarming post

    Is Kangana Ranaut getting married? Watch this NOW RBA

    Is Kangana Ranaut getting married? Watch this NOW

    BTS 10th Anniversary: V shares unseen goofy videos of band members with ARMY (WATCH) MAH

    BTS 10th Anniversary: V shares unseen goofy videos of band members with ARMY (WATCH)

    Anusha Dandekar opens up on her 'lump removal surgery' in ovary; Know details vma

    Anusha Dandekar opens up on her 'lump removal surgery' in ovary; Know details

    Shah Rukh Khan AskSRK session Fans were in awe on social media with Pathaan star witty replies MAH

    Shah Rukh Khan AskSRK session: Fans were in awe on social media with Pathaan star’s witty replies

    Recent Stories

    Saudi Arabia introduces a new weather warning system to deal with temperature anr

    Saudi Arabia introduces a new weather warning system to deal with temperature

    Hypocrisy exposed again: Sitaram Yechury slams Modi govt over freedom of press amid outrage in Kerala anr

    Hypocrisy exposed again: Sitaram Yechury slams Modi govt over freedom of press amid outrage in Kerala

    5 Must-Have Apps for Cricket Fans

    5 Must-Have Apps for Cricket Fans

    Opinion India-US arms deals: Demystifying strategic gameplan of the West

    India-US arms deals: Demystifying strategic gameplan of the West

    Odisha Explosion at Tata Steel Dhenkenal Power Plant injures 19; check details AJR

    Odisha: Explosion at Tata Steel Dhenkenal Power Plant injures 19; check details

    Recent Videos

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon