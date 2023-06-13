Kajal Raghwani SEXY video: Bhojpuri actress, Nirahua's BOLD song from 'Patna Se Pakistan' goes viral-WATCH

Bhojpuri actress sexy video: Watch Nirahua and Kajal Raghwani's seductive dance in the song "Mai Re Mai Re Bathata Kamariya" from the film 'Patna Se Pakistan'

Photo Courtesy: YouTube

Famous Bhojpuri actor Dinesh Lal Yadav nicknamed Nirahua, is well-known. His fans are nationwide despite his provincial film career. Nirahua's popular films rule hearts.



Photo Courtesy: YouTube

He also dominates social media. Nirahua's "Mai Re Mai Re Bathata Kamariya" from "Patna Se Pakistan" is trending on YouTube.

Photo Courtesy: YouTube

Bhojpuri actress Kajal Raghawani woos Nirahua in the song video. The actors' amazing chemistry is captivating.

Photo Courtesy: YouTube

Kajal Raghawani and Nirahua's music video 'Mai Re Mai Re Bathata Kamariya" from "Patna Se Pakistan" has 22 million views.

Photo Courtesy: YouTube

Kalpna and Rajnish Mishra sing "Mai Re Mai Re Bathata Kamariya". Pyare Lal Yadav wrote the lyrics and superhit pair Rajesh – Rajnish composed the music.



Photo Courtesy: YouTube

People love Nirahua and Kajal Raghawani's great songs. One user wrote, “Solid! The song is good, the dance is fabulous and the effect of smoke coming out of her body is simply genius.”

Photo Courtesy: YouTube

Another wrote, “Nice Bhojpuri Movie Song By Dinesh Lal Yadav And Kajal Raghwani..” One of them wrote, “Super Se bhi Upper “GARMI” Wow!!!!.”