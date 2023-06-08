Kajal Raghwani SEXY video: Bhojpuri actress, Khesari Lal's HOT dance moves on ‘Saj Ke Sawar Ke’ is worth watch

Bhojpuri sexy video: The hot and tempting dance of Khesari Lal Yadav and Kajal Raghwani on 'Saj Ke Sawar Ke' would leave you speechless; watch video

Photo Courtesy: YouTube

Khesari Lal Yadav is a well-known and popular actor in the Bhojpuri industry. Every time he performs, he elevates the standard, and his songs become viral on the internet.

Fans like his on-screen chemistry, and his song 'Saj Ke Sawar Ke' is no exception. He looks lovely while dancing and romancing the actress in the song, causing quite a stir on the internet. (WATCH VIDEO)



Khesari Lal Yadav is well-known for his acting and dancing abilities, and he has received a lot of praise for his performances on many songs.

His chemistry with Kajal Raghwani in the song 'Saj Ke Sawar Ke' is a delight for fans, as he appears excellent with the actress. In the song, they increase the temperature with passionate dancing.



On YouTube, the video has received 486,970,819 views. In the comments area, online viewers appreciate the chemistry and shower the performers with love and appreciation. Khesari Lal is well-known for his performances, and in this video, he is romancing Kajal Raghwani.

