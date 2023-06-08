Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kajal Raghwani SEXY video: Bhojpuri actress, Khesari Lal's HOT dance moves on 'Saj Ke Sawar Ke' is worth watch

    First Published Jun 8, 2023, 7:29 PM IST

    Bhojpuri sexy video: The hot and tempting dance of Khesari Lal Yadav and Kajal Raghwani on 'Saj Ke Sawar Ke' would leave you speechless; watch video

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Khesari Lal Yadav is a well-known and popular actor in the Bhojpuri industry. Every time he performs, he elevates the standard, and his songs become viral on the internet.

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Fans like his on-screen chemistry, and his song 'Saj Ke Sawar Ke' is no exception. He looks lovely while dancing and romancing the actress in the song, causing quite a stir on the internet. (WATCH VIDEO)
     

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Khesari Lal Yadav is well-known for his acting and dancing abilities, and he has received a lot of praise for his performances on many songs.

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    His chemistry with Kajal Raghwani in the song 'Saj Ke Sawar Ke' is a delight for fans, as he appears excellent with the actress. In the song, they increase the temperature with passionate dancing.
     

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    On YouTube, the video has received 486,970,819 views. In the comments area, online viewers appreciate the chemistry and shower the performers with love and appreciation. Khesari Lal is well-known for his performances, and in this video, he is romancing Kajal Raghwani.
     

