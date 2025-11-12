Image Credit : Spirit Media/ Youtube

Samuthirakani shares his initial reaction. At the trailer presentation event, actor Samuthirakani, who also has a key role in the film, disclosed that he has previously seen Kaantha. He called Dulquer Salmaan's performance "fulfilling" and "intense."

FIRST REVIEW OF #Kaantha IS HERE 🔥🏆



After watching the movie, actor Samuthirakani said "he wanted to hug DQ for his intense performance. During the shoot, he simply enjoyed watching #DulquerSalmaan act, admiring his effortless flow and natural charm on set."



"I watched the film today, and it was a great experience," Samuthirakani remarked at the occasion. "When I saw Dulquer perform, I wanted to hug him; his performance was that fantastic. During the filming, I would often pay great attention to him before moving on to my own takes. I adored seeing his performance up close; I would not act until I had taken it all in. Seeing his expressions, the Navarasas, was enjoyable. With his skill, hard effort, and love for others, he will achieve even greater success."