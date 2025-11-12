- Home
- Entertainment
- Kaantha REVIEW: HIT or MISS? Is Dulquer Salmaan's Period Drama Worth Your Time? Read Reactions
Kaantha REVIEW: HIT or MISS? Is Dulquer Salmaan's Period Drama Worth Your Time? Read Reactions
Kaantha First Review: The film, starring Dulquer Salmaan, Rana Daggubati, Samuthirakani, and Bhagyashri Borse in prominent roles, is produced by Daggubati's Spirit Media and Dulquer's Wayfarer Films.
Kaantha First Review
Kaantha First Review: The Tamil period drama Kaantha, directed by Selvamani Selvaraj, is set for a worldwide cinema premiere on November 14, 2025. The film, starring Dulquer Salmaan, Rana Daggubati, Samuthirakani, and Bhagyashri Borse in prominent roles, is produced by Daggubati's Spirit Media and Dulquer's Wayfarer Films.
Kaantha First Review
Set in 1950s Madras, Kaantha delves into the tumultuous relationship between a famed Tamil filmmaker, Ayya, and the cinema star T.K. Mahadevan, whom he guided to fame. The plot begins when Mahadevan interferes with Ayya's film, altering it to increase his popularity, resulting in a clash of egos and creative control.
Kaantha First Review
Samuthirakani shares his initial reaction. At the trailer presentation event, actor Samuthirakani, who also has a key role in the film, disclosed that he has previously seen Kaantha. He called Dulquer Salmaan's performance "fulfilling" and "intense."
FIRST REVIEW OF #Kaantha IS HERE 🔥🏆
After watching the movie, actor Samuthirakani said "he wanted to hug DQ for his intense performance. During the shoot, he simply enjoyed watching #DulquerSalmaan act, admiring his effortless flow and natural charm on set."❤️
FDFS 🔒 pic.twitter.com/I2mEiArMOA
— Cinemaniac (@Sambaboy10J) November 8, 2025
"I watched the film today, and it was a great experience," Samuthirakani remarked at the occasion. "When I saw Dulquer perform, I wanted to hug him; his performance was that fantastic. During the filming, I would often pay great attention to him before moving on to my own takes. I adored seeing his performance up close; I would not act until I had taken it all in. Seeing his expressions, the Navarasas, was enjoyable. With his skill, hard effort, and love for others, he will achieve even greater success."
Legal Petition Filed Against Kaantha
While excitement grows for the film's premiere, it has also sparked legal action. The Madras High Court has issued notifications to Dulquer Salmaan and the Kaantha producers in response to a case filed by the family of M.K. Thyagaraja Bhagavathar, the famed Tamil actor-singer.
The petition claims that Kaantha presents Bhagavathar in a derogatory manner and attempts to block its release, saying that the filmmakers did not inform the family or obtain their consent regarding the film's content. The matter is scheduled to be heard again on November 18.
Kaantha Cast and Crew
Dulquer Salmaan has previously stated in an interview that Kaantha is not a biopic, but rather a fictitious crime drama largely influenced by Bhagavathar's age and persona.
Production and Technical Details Kaantha has a U/A certificate and runs for around 2 hours and 43 minutes. Dani Sanchez Lopez shot the film, Llewellyn Anthony Gonsalvez edited it, and Jhanu Chanthar composed the music. Ramalingam is in charge of the art direction, while Poojita Tadikonda, Archana Rao, and Harmann Kaur create the outfits.
Advance bookings are currently open in Tamil Nadu, the Telugu states, Kerala, the rest of India, and global markets, indicating the film's high anticipation.