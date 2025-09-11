Image Credit : Asianet News

While Kaantha was announced to release on September 12th, the film's team has officially announced its postponement. In a statement, they said, "Dear fans, the love and support you've shown since the release of Kaantha's trailer has touched us deeply. We are committed to delivering the best possible version of Kaantha. Our film Loka is currently running successfully in theaters, and we want its victory to continue for a few more days. We are working hard to make Kaantha an equally great cinematic experience. Therefore, Kaantha's release has been temporarily postponed. We will announce the new release date soon. Thank you for your continued support and love! We look forward to seeing you in theaters!"