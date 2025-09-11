Dulquer Salmaan’s Kaantha Release Delayed: Fans Express Disappointment
Dulquer Salmaan’s much-awaited film Kaantha has faced an unexpected release delay, leaving fans eagerly waiting for the new date.
Kaantha Release Postponed
'Kaantha' is produced jointly by Dulquer Salmaan's Wayfarer Films and Rana Daggubati's Spirit Media. The film is produced by Dulquer, Joju George, Rana Daggubati, and Prasanth Potluri. It is directed by Selvamani Selvaraj, who directed the Netflix documentary series 'The Hunt for Veerappan'. This is a collaboration between two major production houses.
Set in the 1950s Chennai, the film stars Dulquer Salmaan, Samuthirakani, Rana Daggubati, and Bhagyashree. This is Wayfarer Films' first pan-India project. Made in Tamil, the film will also be released in Malayalam, Telugu, and Hindi. Danny Sanchez Lopez is the cinematographer, Janu Chanthar is the music composer, Ramalingam is the art director, and Poojitha Tadikonda and Sanjana Srinivas are the costume designers.
While Kaantha was announced to release on September 12th, the film's team has officially announced its postponement. In a statement, they said, "Dear fans, the love and support you've shown since the release of Kaantha's trailer has touched us deeply. We are committed to delivering the best possible version of Kaantha. Our film Loka is currently running successfully in theaters, and we want its victory to continue for a few more days. We are working hard to make Kaantha an equally great cinematic experience. Therefore, Kaantha's release has been temporarily postponed. We will announce the new release date soon. Thank you for your continued support and love! We look forward to seeing you in theaters!"
