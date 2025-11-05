Dulquer Salmaan has been issued a notice in Kerala after a food-poisoning complaint at a wedding. The actor was the brand ambassador of the rice that the guests at the wedding function consumed and fell ill.

Actor Dulquer Salmaan, the brand ambassador of Rose brand biryani rice, has reportedly been issued a notice by the Pathanamthitta Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission in Kerala for a food-poisoning complaint at a wedding. A 50 kg bag of rice allegedly lacked packing and expiry dates, and guests fell ill after eating. The hearing is set for 3 December 2025; the complaint seeks Rs 5 lakh compensation, according to a report published in ETV Bharat .

The notice to actor Dulquer Salmaan

Actor Dulquer Salmaan is the brand ambassador for the Rose brand biryani rice. On 5 November 2025, the Pathanamthitta Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission in Kerala issued a legal notice to him. The notice directs him to appear on 3 December 2025.

The complaint was filed by caterer PN Jayarajan from Vallikode, Pathanamthitta.

He states that a 50 kg bag of Rose brand biryani rice was purchased for a wedding reception on 24 August 2025, but the bag reportedly did not display a packing date or expiry date. Guests who had biryani made from the rice allegedly suffered food poisoning.

The caterer said his business credibility suffered and several wedding bookings were cancelled.

The complaint names three accused: the Managing Director of Rose Brand Biryani Rice (first accused), the manager of Malabar Biryani and Spices (second), and Dulquer Salmaan as the third.

The claim reportedly seeks compensation of Rs 5 lakh, plus Rs 10,250 (cost of rice) and court costs.

What does the law say

Under consumer-law in India, if a product causes harm or fails to meet required standards (like missing expiry date) the consumer has a right to lodge a complaint. The Commission has issued notice for all three accused to appear. Failure to appear may lead to further legal action. Dulquer Salmaan and the Rose brand have not publicly responded yet.

Why the case raises eyebrows

Celebrities endorsing food or consumer products carry extra responsibility because consumers equate the endorsement with trust.

Missing labels (packing date/expiry date) raise serious food-safety concerns.

It’s one of the few cases in Kerala where a brand ambassador has been formally asked to appear for a food-safety complaint.

For the public, this case highlights the importance of checking product labels and brand claims, even in trusted endorsements.

In the past, the food brand Maggi noodles, endorsed by several top actors like Madhuri Dixit, Amitabh Bachchan and Preity Zinta, was found to contain excess lead and MSG in tests by the food regulator in 2015 and the government stated that even endorsers could be held liable for misleading claims.