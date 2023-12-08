Junior Mehmood funeral: Johnny Lever, Aditya Pancholi, Raza Murad others visit actor's house to bid farewell

Celebrities including Raza Murad, Johnny Lever, Aditya Pancholi, Jaaved Jaffrey and others gathered at Junior Mehmood's house on Friday to bid their final farewell to the late veteran actor.

The 67-year-old actor, who had been grappling with stage four cancer, succumbed to the illness in the early hours of Friday.

Johnny Lever, accompanied by his children Jamie Lever and Jessy Lever, paid a visit to Junior Mehmood's residence, expressing their condolences and capturing moments with the bereaved family. Johnny Lever also shared a heartfelt embrace with one of Junior Mehmood's family members during the somber gathering.

Sudesh Bhonsale, Yashpal Sharma, Avtar Gill, and Rakesh Bedi were among others who paid their respects at the funeral of the late actor.

Earlier confirmation from a family friend of Junior Mehmood revealed, "He passed away last night at 2 am in Mumbai. He was suffering from stomach cancer and was not keeping well for the last few days. His last rites will be performed in Santacruz burial ground after today's afternoon prayers."

While talking to ANI, Aditya Pancholi expressing his grief said, "Very sad, he was a very kind person and he helped many people. I will remember him throughout my life and pray to God that his soul rests in peace and his family gets strength. He was like my brother, when we did not have a car, he used to take us around during the struggling days."

Talking to ANI Raza Murad expressed, "In 110 years of Indian films's history, there is no such superstar child artist like him has come till date in the industry. Whether it was Rajesh Khanna's Haathi Mere Saathi, Aan Milo Sajna, superstars also needed Junior Mehmood. He is the only child artist in history, who had his own audience, who was superstar in his own. His name used to create rhythm in the film. Distributors also wanted him. He was paired with Sheikh Mukhtar Saab. They were like master and apprentice."

Junior Mehmood achieved renown for his memorable performances in iconic films like Do Aur Do Paanch, Brahmachari, Mera Naam Joker, Parvarish, Kati Patang, and Aan Milo Sajna, to name a few.

His illustrious career spanned over 200 films across various languages, solidifying his status as a versatile and prolific actor in the world of cinema