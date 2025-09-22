- Home
Jolly LLB 3 Box Office Collection Day 4: Jolly LLB 3 had a great run at the box office in its first 3 days, earning an estimated ₹53.5 crore in India. Here's the breakdown of Jolly LLB 3's fourth-day box office collection and occupancy
Jolly LLB 3 had a good opening
Jolly LLB 3 started strong in India, making ₹12.5 crore on day one. It gained momentum on the weekend. This film is crucial for both Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi's careers.
Crossed the 50 crore mark in three days
On Saturday, its earnings jumped 60% to ₹20 crore. The film kept its pace on Sunday, and the courtroom drama crossed the ₹50 crore mark in India. This was a relief for the makers.
Occupancy of Saurabh Mishra's movie
On Monday, September 22, 2025, Jolly LLB 3 had a total Hindi occupancy of 10.93%. Morning shows: 6.56%, afternoon: 12.90%, and evening: 13.33%. Night show data is pending.
Jolly LLB 3's weekday performance
The fan-favorite courtroom comedy-drama has hit the weekdays. Jolly LLB 3's earnings saw a major drop on Monday, falling to single digits after a strong weekend collection.
Akshay Kumar's movie earnings on Monday
According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi's Jolly LLB 3 earned ₹2.94 crore by 7:00 PM on Monday. This is much lower than its weekend earnings.
Production of Jolly LLB 3
Jolly LLB 3 stars Akshay Kumar, Arshad Warsi, Huma Qureshi, and Saurabh Shukla. It's directed by Subhash Kapoor and produced by Star Studios and Kangra Talkies.