Image Credit : Instagram

Subhash Kapoor’s Jolly LLB 3 opened in cinemas on Friday and has quickly picked up pace at the box office. After a decent Day 1 collection of ₹12.75 crore, the film witnessed a remarkable jump on Saturday, collecting ₹20 crore. This brings the two-day total to ₹32.75 crore in India, as per Sacnilk.com.

The Day 2 numbers are not only higher than the first day’s but also surpass the second-day earnings of Jolly LLB 2, which had collected ₹17.31 crore in 2017. If the film maintains this upward trend, it is expected to cross the ₹50 crore milestone by Sunday.