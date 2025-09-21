- Home
Jolly LLB 3 starring Akshay Kumar sees a strong box office surge on Day 2, collecting ₹20 crore and nearing ₹50 crore overall, driven by positive audience response and rising occupancy rates.
Jolly LLB 3
Starring Akshay Kumar, Arshad Warsi, and Saurabh Shukla, the third instalment of the courtroom comedy-drama franchise is off to a solid start in theatres.
Strong Opening Weekend for Jolly LLB 3
Subhash Kapoor’s Jolly LLB 3 opened in cinemas on Friday and has quickly picked up pace at the box office. After a decent Day 1 collection of ₹12.75 crore, the film witnessed a remarkable jump on Saturday, collecting ₹20 crore. This brings the two-day total to ₹32.75 crore in India, as per Sacnilk.com.
The Day 2 numbers are not only higher than the first day’s but also surpass the second-day earnings of Jolly LLB 2, which had collected ₹17.31 crore in 2017. If the film maintains this upward trend, it is expected to cross the ₹50 crore milestone by Sunday.
Occupancy and Audience Response
On Saturday, the film registered an overall Hindi occupancy of 23.02%. The morning shows saw modest attendance at 13.65%, but the numbers surged significantly by the afternoon, reaching 32.38%. These figures reflect growing interest and positive word-of-mouth.
Stellar Cast and Performances
Jolly LLB 3 brings back Akshay Kumar as Jolly Mishra and Arshad Warsi as Jolly Tyagi, two lawyers with clashing ideologies and comedic timing. Saurabh Shukla reprises his iconic role as the judge, delivering yet another powerful performance. The film also stars Huma Qureshi, Amrita Rao, and Gajraj Rao in pivotal roles.
According to the Hindustan Times review, the film's strength lies in its cast. Akshay Kumar’s witty presence and Arshad Warsi’s effortless humour create a dynamic on-screen duo. Their courtroom battles are both entertaining and emotionally engaging.
A Promising Run Ahead
With positive reviews and strong weekend momentum, Jolly LLB 3 appears to be on track for a successful run. If the Sunday numbers match expectations, the film could solidify its place as one of the biggest hits in the Jolly LLB franchise.