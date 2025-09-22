Filming has officially begun for 'Drishyam 3', the second sequel in the original Malayalam franchise. The film reunites star Mohanlal with director Jeethu Joseph for the highly anticipated next installment in the successful crime-thriller series.

New Delhi [India]: Deok Noh has come on board to direct the Korean remake of hit Indian thriller 'Drishyam'. Speaking to Variety at the Busan's Asian Contents & Film Market., Choi Jae-won, president of Korea's Anthology Studios shared the update. Panorama Studios is backed by producer Kumar Mangat Pathak and Abhishek Pathak, while Anthology Studios is founded by former Warner Bros. local Korean production head, Choi Jae-won (aka Jay Choi), "Parasite" actor Song Kang-ho and acclaimed director Kim Jee-woon. South Korean filmmaker Deok Noh broke through with the 2013 romantic comedy "Very Ordinary Couple," which won the Asian New Talent Award at the Shanghai International Film Festival. She pivoted to a darker register with the 2015 newsroom thriller "The Exclusive: Beat the Devil's Tattoo," before moving into episodic storytelling with the sci-fi anthology "SF8" in 2020 and the Netflix mystery series "Glitch" in 2022, as per Variety.



Written and directed by Jeethu Joseph, the Malayalam-language "Drishyam" (2013) was headlined by superstar Mohanlal. The film's massive success led to hit remakes in multiple languages: in Kannada as Drishya (2014), starring Ravichandran; in Telugu as Drushyam (2014), starring Venkatesh; in Tamil as Papanasam (2015), starring Kamal Haasan; in Hindi as Drishyam (2015), starring Ajay Devgn; and in Sinhala as Dharmayuddhaya (2017), starring Jackson Anthony.

Shoot for Drishyam 3 Begins

Meanwhile, the makers have finally started the shooting of Mohanlal starrer 'Drishyam 3' on Monday, September 22. 'Drishyam 3' is the much-awaited sequel in the Drishyam franchise, which has experienced immense success in the cinema industry, leading to several remakes in the Bollywood and South film industries. Taking to his Instagram handle, actor Mohanlal shared the photos from the puja ceremony, a ritual to mark the beginning of the film's shoot. The inaugural function was marked by a traditional lamp-lighting and pooja. Director Jeethu Joseph and producer Antony Perumbavoor joined Mohanlal at the event. In the snaps, Mohanlal was seen holding a clapboard of the film, followed by the traditional lamp lighting and pooja with the cast and crew of the movie.

(With inputs from ANI)