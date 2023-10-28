Jio Mami Film Festival: Priyanka Chopra, Aditi Rao, Sonam Kapoor and more dazzle on red carpet - See Photos

Witness the star-studded night at Jio Mami film festival as celebrities including Priyanka Chopra, Aditi Rao, Sonam Kapoor, Karan Johar, Saif Ali Khan, Babil Khan and others raise the fashion statement with their elegance and stunning outfits.

Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

The Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival kicked off this Friday, As per reports the festival will have a diverse array of over 250 films from around the world during its ten-day duration.

Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

Aditi Rao looks stunning in her vibrant Anarkali dress, which she complements with a pair of elegant long earrings, adding to her beauty.

Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

Priyanka Chopra looks absolutely stunning in her white bodycon dress adorned with silver embellishments and accentuated by a floor-length shrug, adding to her beauty and elegance.

Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

Sonam Kapoor truly captivates the spotlight with her striking black full-sleeve bodycon dress, elegantly complemented by a white pearl necklace, showcasing her impeccable style.

Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

Fatima Sana Shaikh set a new standard with her chic floor-length black bodycon dress, complete with a sparkling black blouse.

Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

Karishma Tanna exudes elegance in her full-length black ethnic gown adorned with intricate golden embroidery along the neckline.

Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

Bhumi Pednekar radiates beauty in her striking dark green dress paired with a stylish blouse and a drape, enhancing her overall look.

Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

Shilpa Shetty elegantly strides down the catwalk in her red lehenga, beautifully adorned with intricate golden embellishments.

Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

Shabana Azmi effortlessly combines simplicity with style as she dons a colorful kurta and pants complemented by a shawl gracefully wrapped around her neck.

Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

Nimrat Kaur appears exquisite in her red bodycon dress, which she has elegantly paired with gold earrings, enhancing her overall beauty.

Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal elevate the standard for couples on the red carpet with these captivating photos. They exude charm and grace in their stunning outfits, leaving a lasting impression.

Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

Jim Sarhb is sporting a stylish and relaxed look in a beige designer printed shirt paired with matching trousers, exuding an effortlessly cool vibe.

Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

Shammita Shetty confidently struts down the runway with a dash of style, donning a lemon-yellow dress adorned with intricate embroidery that adds to her allure.

Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

Sanya Malhotra exudes a sense of cool sophistication in her formal yet elegant ensemble, featuring a black coat and matching black pants.

Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

Dia Mirza looks absolutely stunning in her lehenga paired with a golden blouse, radiating an amazing and glamorous aura.

Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

Karan Johar looks dapper in an all-black sherwani suit adorned with silver embellishments, exuding an air of elegance and sophistication.

Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

Irfan Khan's son, Babil Khan, flashes a charming smile while posing for a photo in his designer ensemble. He looks absolutely adorable.

Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

Saif Ali Khan and Karishma Kapoor coordinate flawlessly in matching white outfits, and they appear incredibly stunning together.