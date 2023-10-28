Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Jio Mami Film Festival: Priyanka Chopra, Aditi Rao, Sonam Kapoor and more dazzle on red carpet - See Photos

    First Published Oct 28, 2023, 11:45 AM IST

    Witness the star-studded night at Jio Mami film festival as celebrities including Priyanka Chopra, Aditi Rao, Sonam Kapoor, Karan Johar, Saif Ali Khan, Babil Khan and others raise the fashion statement with their elegance and stunning outfits.

    article_image1

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    The Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival kicked off this Friday, As per reports the festival will have a diverse array of over 250 films from around the world during its ten-day duration.

    article_image2

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Aditi Rao looks stunning in her vibrant Anarkali dress, which she complements with a pair of elegant long earrings, adding to her beauty.

    article_image3

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Priyanka Chopra looks absolutely stunning in her white bodycon dress adorned with silver embellishments and accentuated by a floor-length shrug, adding to her beauty and elegance.

    article_image4

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Sonam Kapoor truly captivates the spotlight with her striking black full-sleeve bodycon dress, elegantly complemented by a white pearl necklace, showcasing her impeccable style.

    article_image5

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Fatima Sana Shaikh set a new standard with her chic floor-length black bodycon dress, complete with a sparkling black blouse.

    article_image6

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Karishma Tanna exudes elegance in her full-length black ethnic gown adorned with intricate golden embroidery along the neckline.

    article_image7

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Bhumi Pednekar radiates beauty in her striking dark green dress paired with a stylish blouse and a drape, enhancing her overall look.

    article_image8

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Shilpa Shetty elegantly strides down the catwalk in her red lehenga, beautifully adorned with intricate golden embellishments.

    article_image9

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Shabana Azmi effortlessly combines simplicity with style as she dons a colorful kurta and pants complemented by a shawl gracefully wrapped around her neck.

    article_image10

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Nimrat Kaur appears exquisite in her red bodycon dress, which she has elegantly paired with gold earrings, enhancing her overall beauty.

    article_image11

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal elevate the standard for couples on the red carpet with these captivating photos. They exude charm and grace in their stunning outfits, leaving a lasting impression.

    article_image12

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Jim Sarhb is sporting a stylish and relaxed look in a beige designer printed shirt paired with matching trousers, exuding an effortlessly cool vibe.

    article_image13

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Shammita Shetty confidently struts down the runway with a dash of style, donning a lemon-yellow dress adorned with intricate embroidery that adds to her allure.

    article_image14

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Sanya Malhotra exudes a sense of cool sophistication in her formal yet elegant ensemble, featuring a black coat and matching black pants.

    article_image15

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Dia Mirza looks absolutely stunning in her lehenga paired with a golden blouse, radiating an amazing and glamorous aura.

    article_image16

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Karan Johar looks dapper in an all-black sherwani suit adorned with silver embellishments, exuding an air of elegance and sophistication.

    article_image17

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Irfan Khan's son, Babil Khan, flashes a charming smile while posing for a photo in his designer ensemble. He looks absolutely adorable.

    article_image18

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Saif Ali Khan and Karishma Kapoor coordinate flawlessly in matching white outfits, and they appear incredibly stunning together.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Sunil Shetty shares photo with son-in-law KL Rahul; Athiya Shetty comments with heart emoji [WATCH] ATG

    Sunil Shetty shares photo with son-in-law KL Rahul; Athiya Shetty comments with heart emoji [WATCH]

    'Bha Bha Ba movie': Dileep, Vineeth Sreenivasan starrer first title look poster out rkn

    'Bha Bha Ba movie': Dileep, Vineeth Sreenivasan starrer first title look poster out

    Atlee praises Shah Rukh Khan's dedication, vision in blockbuster 'Jawan' collaboration; Read ATG

    Atlee praises Shah Rukh Khan's dedication, vision in blockbuster 'Jawan' collaboration; Read

    Tejas Kangana Ranaut starrer fails to make it's mark at the box office; collects only 1 crore on release day ATG

    Tejas: Kangana Ranaut starrer fails to make it's mark at the box office; collects only 1 crore on release day

    'Ohh Cinderella' : Anoop Menon, Dilsha Prasannan starrer trailer out rkn

    'Ohh Cinderella' : Anoop Menon, Dilsha Prasannan starrer trailer out

    Recent Stories

    Elon Musk plans to make X a full fledged dating site and digital bank by 2024 Report gcw

    Elon Musk plans to make X a 'full fledged' dating site and digital bank by 2024: Report

    Sunil Shetty shares photo with son-in-law KL Rahul; Athiya Shetty comments with heart emoji [WATCH] ATG

    Sunil Shetty shares photo with son-in-law KL Rahul; Athiya Shetty comments with heart emoji [WATCH]

    Explained How Google going dark over Israel and Gaza helps IDF

    Explained: How Google going dark over Israel and Gaza helps IDF

    Pay Rs 20 crore or we will kill you Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani gets death threat gcw

    'Pay Rs 20 crore or we will kill you': Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani gets death threat

    'Bha Bha Ba movie': Dileep, Vineeth Sreenivasan starrer first title look poster out rkn

    'Bha Bha Ba movie': Dileep, Vineeth Sreenivasan starrer first title look poster out

    Recent Videos

    Chinese fighter pilot makes a dangerous move at US B-52 over South China Sea (WATCH)

    Chinese fighter pilot's dangerous move at US B-52 over South China Sea (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Caught on CCTV: Cop thrown into the air after speeding SUV rams into barricade (WATCH)

    Caught on CCTV: Cop thrown into the air after speeding SUV rams into barricade (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    They are anti-social, promote anarchy RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Woke and Wokism

    'They are anti-social, promote anarchy...' RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Woke and Wokism (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Israel Hamas War Exclusive IDF Major says terrorists slaughtered Israelis this is a crime against humanity VKP

    Israel-Hamas War Exclusive: 'Israelis were slaughtered... this is a crime against humanity'

    Video Icon
    Israel Hamas War Report: The story of Hamas savagery at Kibbutz Be'eri

    Israel-Hamas War Report: The story of Hamas savagery at Kibbutz Be’eri

    Video Icon