    Jennifer Lopez photos: Actress flaunts Sabyasachi jewellery at Golden Globes party | SEE PICS

    Jennifer Lopez looked stunning in Sabyasachi jewels during the Golden Globes reception at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) 2024. The star attended the event to promote her forthcoming film, Unstoppable. 
     

    article_image1
    Author
    Richa Barua
    First Published Sep 9, 2024, 2:54 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 9, 2024, 2:54 PM IST

    Photo Courtesy: Getty

    Jennifer Lopez was among the celebrities who attended the Golden Globes celebration during the 2024 Toronto International Film Festival. She attended the event to promote her new flick Unstoppable.

    article_image2

    Photo Courtesy: Getty

    The actor-singer Jennifer Lopez looked lovely in a sheer midi dress with boots and accessories by Indian designer Sabyasachi.

    article_image3

    Photo Courtesy: Getty

    Chloe created Jennifer's costume with full-length draped sleeves, a sheer breast, a round neckline, ruffled skirt accents, an asymmetric hem, and a casual, midi-length style.

    article_image4

    Photo Courtesy: Getty

    Singer-actor Jennifer Lopez finished the ensemble with similar nude-heeled heels and a tiny white handbag.

    article_image5

    Photo Courtesy: Getty

    She opted for gorgeous Sabyasachi diamonds, which included earrings, a cuff, and a ring. Jennifer most recently appeared in the Netflix feature Atlas.  

    Latest Videos
