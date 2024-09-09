Jennifer Lopez photos: Actress flaunts Sabyasachi jewellery at Golden Globes party | SEE PICS

Jennifer Lopez looked stunning in Sabyasachi jewels during the Golden Globes reception at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) 2024. The star attended the event to promote her forthcoming film, Unstoppable.



Photo Courtesy: Getty

Photo Courtesy: Getty

The actor-singer Jennifer Lopez looked lovely in a sheer midi dress with boots and accessories by Indian designer Sabyasachi.

Photo Courtesy: Getty

Chloe created Jennifer's costume with full-length draped sleeves, a sheer breast, a round neckline, ruffled skirt accents, an asymmetric hem, and a casual, midi-length style.

Photo Courtesy: Getty

Singer-actor Jennifer Lopez finished the ensemble with similar nude-heeled heels and a tiny white handbag.

Photo Courtesy: Getty

She opted for gorgeous Sabyasachi diamonds, which included earrings, a cuff, and a ring. Jennifer most recently appeared in the Netflix feature Atlas.

