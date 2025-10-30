Jawan to Devdas: 7 Movies of Shah Rukh Khan Re-Releasing This November
Jawan to Devdas: Here's the full list of Shah Rukh Khan's movies which is re-releasing on theatres tomorrow, October 31. Check the full list here.
Jawan
Jawan is re-releasing worldwide. Shah Rukh Khan played a double role in the movie. The movie was a huge hit.
Chennai Express
Another Rahul film of Shah Rukh Khan, Chennai Express broke records when released. His chemistry with Deepika Padukone was hugely lauded.
Om Shanti Om
Om Shanti Om blends glamour, music, and reincarnation in true Bollywood style. Shah Rukh Khan shines as Om, a junior artist reborn to avenge his past love, Shanti. With an IMDb rating of 6.7, this Farah Khan directorial remains a colorful tribute to Hindi cinema’s drama and nostalgia.
Main Hoon Na
Shah Rukh Khan as army major Ram and his chemistry with Sushmita Sen will back on the big screen. Catch the movie at cinemas near you.
Devdas
Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Shah Rukh Khan's method acting in ‘Devdas’ is set to light silver screen again. Watch this timeless classic on the big screen.
Dil Se
Mani Ratnam’s Dil Se (1998) stars Shah Rukh Khan as a radio journalist who falls for a mysterious woman, played by Manisha Koirala. A haunting love story set against insurgent unrest, it blends passion, politics, and tragedy, elevated by A.R. Rahman’s unforgettable music and stunning visuals.
Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa
In Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa (1994), Shah Rukh Khan delivers one of his most endearing performances as Sunil, a lovable dreamer hopelessly in love with his friend Anna. A tale of unrequited love, self-discovery, and redemption, it remains one of SRK’s most heartfelt and relatable roles.