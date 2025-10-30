Shah Rukh Khan 60th Birthday: Top 6 IMDb Movies of King Khan; Check List
Shah Rukh Khan 60th Birthday: King Khan is turning 60. Here's a list of Top 6 rated IMDb movies. Movies from ‘My Name Is Khan’ to ‘Dear Zingadi’ feature in the list. Check the full list here
Shah Rukh Khan's 60th Birthday
Swades: We, The People
Swades is Shah Rukh Khan's top rated movie on IMDb with a rating of 8.2. The movie is now streaming on Netflix.
Chak De! India
Chak De! India is rated a whopping 8.2 on IMDb. The movie is now streaming on Amazon Prime. Catch the movie, if you want to witness the journey of Kabir Khan as a coach of India Women's Hockey Team
Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge
Nothing more can be said about this movie. The established Shah Rukh Khan as a romantic hero after his villainous roles in Baazigar, Darr.
Dear Zindagi
The movie is unlike any other SRK movie. His chemistry with the much younger Alia Bhatt will remain a unparalleled. Shah Rukh Khan as Jug was phenomenal. The movie is streaming online on Netflix. The IMDb rating of the movie is 7.4.
Veer- Zaara
The love story of Veer and Zaara will remain immortal. Veer- Zaara has a 7.8 rating on IMDb. The movie is streaming online on Amazon Prime
My Name Is Khan
With an IMDb rating of 7.9, ‘My Name Is Khan’ remains one of the best movies of Shah Rukh Khan. Addressing the plight of ordinary Muslims at the aftermath of the 9/11 attacks in NYC. The movie is steaming on Netflix.