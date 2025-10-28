- Home
Shah Rukh Khan 60th Birthday: King Khan is turning 60 this November 2nd. The ‘Badshah Of Bollywood’ has delivered numerous hits. Here's a list of movies he rejected which later went on to become huge hits
Shah Rukh Khan has had a terrific career in Bollywood since his debut in ‘Deewana’ (1992) alongside Rishi Kapoor and Divya Bharti. His last movie was ‘Dunki’ (2023). In spite of that, Shah Rukh Khan has rejected few movies which went on to become huge hits later. Here's a list of the movies.
Lagaan
Ashutosh Gawarikar offered Shah Rukh Khan the role of Akbar which later was done by Hrithik Roshan. The reason as to why SRK rejected the film remains unknown. However, the film remains one of Hrithik's most important films in his filmography.
Ek Tha Tiger
Before Shah Rukh Khan was introduced to the YRF Spy Universe as ‘Pathaan’, SRK was also offered Tiger's role in Ek Tha Tiger. However due to scheduling conflicts and creative differences apparently, King Khan pulled himself away from the film.
Munna Bhai MBBS
Before finally doing ‘Dunki’ with Rajkumar Hirani, SRK was offered Sanjay Dutt's role for Munna Bhai MBBS. As reported, King Khan had agreed to the movie, but had to drop out due to certain injuries.
3 Idiots
Another Raju Hirani film that was offered to Shah Rukh Khan was ‘3 Idiots’. He was offered the role of Rancho which was eventually taken over by Aamir Khan due to scheduling issues and injuries. Shah Rukh Khan himself spoke about this while promoting ‘Dunki’.
