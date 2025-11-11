- Home
Sudheer Babu’s latest film Jatadhara continues to face challenges at the box office. After its initial weekend run, the movie’s four-day collection report shows minimal growth and lukewarm audience response overall.
Jatadhara: A Bold Mix of Fantasy and Horror
Sudheer Babu continues his pursuit of box-office success, though consistent hits have remained out of reach. His latest venture, Jatadhara, a fantasy-horror-thriller, marks another bold attempt to turn things around and connect with audiences seeking something fresh and engaging.
Slow Start, Gradual Rise
Released in both Hindi and Telugu, Jatadhara opened to a lukewarm response. However, its intriguing mix of horror and mythology is gradually drawing attention and helping the film gain modest momentum at the box office.
Box Office Performance
According to the makers, Jatadhara has earned ₹5.16 crore worldwide in four days. While the film showed slight improvement over the weekend, its overall success now hinges on maintaining steady weekday collections.
Break-Even Challenge
The film’s theatrical business in Telugu states stands at ₹6 crore. To break even, Jatadhara must gross around ₹15 crore, a tough target given its current performance. The big question now: will this finally give Sudheer Babu his long-awaited hit?
Plot Overview
In Jatadhara, Sudheer Babu stars as a ghost hunter determined to debunk the existence of spirits. His quest takes him to a mysterious village for research, where he uncovers startling secrets about his own past—and a deadly curse that changes everything.