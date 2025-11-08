After Sonakshi Sinha’s wedding to Zaheer Iqbal, rumours of a family rift began circulating online. Now, her cousin has finally spoken up, dismissing the speculations and setting the record straight about the Sinha family dynamics.

Ever since Sonakshi Sinha got married to her longtime beau, Zaheer Iqbal, rumors of tension in the Sinha family have been doing rounds on the internet. The actress married Zaheer early this year in a small and intimate ceremony and was supposedly rumored that her brothers Luv and Kussh Sinha did not attend the wedding. The lack of visibility in public pictures and social media posts further fuelled speculation about family feud.

Sonakshi Sinha’s Cousin Breaks Silence on Family Rift Rumours

Now putting an end to all these speculations was Sonakshi's cousin, Bhavna Sinha, who finally spoke on them. "Simply rumors," she uttered in a recent interview about the idea of a rift, "completely baseless." She clarified that the Sinha family still shares a strong bond even after all the sniping going on outside.

She said, “I have met Zaheer, and he’s one of the funniest men I have ever met. I love him! I don’t understand how people are so jobless to discuss such things. Luv and Sonakshi have worked together in a full-fledged film, Nikita Roy. If they were on bad terms, would they have done that? The whole family appeared together on The Great Indian Kapil Show. People just love to gossip."

According to Bhavna, "People just love to assume things because someone is not visible in a photo or does not attend an event. Truth is, families are more than what you see on social media. Sonakshi is deeply loved and respected by all in our family."

The Wedding That Made Headlines

Sonakshi and Zaheer's marriage already became the talk of the town because of its simplicity and privacy. A civil marriage followed by a small get-together with distant friends and family was all the couple went for. Soon after the event, Sonakshi's emotional clips with her parents, Shatrughan Sinha and Poonam Sinha, went viral, silencing all tales of their disapproval of her new union.

However, the online debate continued with reference to her brothers, who reportedly did not attend the function. Bhavna's statement now stands as the first on-record clarification from a family member.