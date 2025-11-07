Image Credit : X/Zee Studios

Jatadhara, produced by Zee Studios and Prerna Arora, stands out as a rare Indian supernatural mythological thriller that dives deep into the world of rituals, faith, and unseen energies. Directed by Venkat Kalyan and Abhishek Jaiswal, the film explores the delicate balance between belief and logic, humanity and divinity. Set against the haunting beauty of the Anantha Padmanabha Swamy Temple, the story integrates real Tantric practices and chants, offering an authenticity seldom seen in mainstream cinema. From its very first frame, the film captures viewers with hypnotic visuals and an eerie sense of awe, making it both real and surreal at once.