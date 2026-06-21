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Janhvi Kapoor Viral Nightsuit Photo Featuring ‘If Lost, Return to Shikhar Pahariya’ Caption Sparks Buzz Online
A recent viral photo of Janhvi Kapoor in a playful nightsuit with a cheeky printed caption about Shikhar Pahariya has sparked buzz online, drawing mixed reactions from fans across social media.
Viral Nightsuit Moment
A recent photo of Janhvi Kapoor has gone viral on social media, showing her in a playful nightsuit with a cheeky reference to Shikhar Pahariya. The image was shared by a fan page and quickly grabbed attention for its light-hearted and personal touch.
Cute Caption Goes Viral
The highlight of the outfit was the printed line, “If lost, please return to Shikhar Pahariya.” Fans found the message amusing and adorable, leading to widespread sharing online. Many users praised the fun vibe, while others called it overly cringe, sparking mixed reactions across social media platforms.
Internet Reacts Differently
As the photo circulated, comment sections were filled with contrasting opinions. Some users called it sweet and playful, appreciating the couple’s bond, while others criticized it as unnecessary publicity. Despite divided views, the post continued to trend on entertainment pages.
Relationship Buzz Continues
Shikhar Pahariya and Janhvi Kapoor have been linked for years, reportedly dating on and off since before her Bollywood debut in 2018. Their frequent appearances together and viral moments often keep fans curious about their relationship status and personal life updates.
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