Bhumi Pednekar and Janhvi Kapoor made stylish appearances at the Flipkart Glam Up Fest in Delhi. Bhumi spoke about her beauty journey, while Janhvi revealed her getting-ready routine. The actors' fashion-forward looks were the main attraction.

Bollywood stars Bhumi Pednekkar and Janhvi Kapoor brought star power and high fashion to the national capital as they made stylish appearances at an event held at Bharat Mandapam in Delhi on Friday.

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The two actors emerged as the biggest attractions of the event, drawing enthusiastic crowds and setting social media abuzz with their fashion-forward looks.

Bhumi Pednekar on Her Beauty Journey

Speaking at the event, Bhumi Pednekkar discussed her beauty journey, adding how she believes in experimenting with growing trends. "I am a beauty junkie. I am that girl who lives on the internet and on social media apps. I'm constantly scrolling and shopping. I've had a beautiful journey with beauty. It is liberating to me. It is my best form of self-expression. My journey has come a long way," she said.

Reflecting on her early days in the industry, Bhumi continued, "I remember one of my first media interactions, right after my first film. I see those pictures, and I'm like, oh my God. I've definitely come a long way."

The 'Dum Laga Ke Haisha' star looked stunning, dressed in a white ensemble which featured a white slit skirt, which she paired with a white halter neck top. Bhumi kept it minimal with pearl earrings and subtle makeup.

Janhvi Kapoor's 'Boss-Girl' Energy

On the other hand, Janhvi Kapoor exuded a boss-girl energy through her appearance. She was dressed in a brown sleeveless vest paired with a light blue shirt and another buttoned waistcoat on top. Janhvi completed her look with charcoal grey tailored trousers. Her sleek, side-parted hairstyle grabbed the focus as she created a sophisticated, tailored look.

Speaking at the event, the 'Peddi' actor shared an interesting detail. "I like to waste a lot of time every time I'm getting ready. I like to spend time speaking to my team, my hair and makeup team, and we always visualise what the look is going to be like. There's a lot of eating and discussing and gossiping and joking."

About Flipkart's Glam Up Fest 2026

The actors marked their attendance at the fourth edition of Flipkart's Glam Up Fest 2026 in Delhi. The event, which brought together leading beauty brands, creators and celebrities under one roof, witnessed a strong turnout as fans gathered to catch a glimpse of their favourite stars.

At Glam Up Fest, Flipkart unveiled its Annual Beauty Trends Report 2.0, while Janhvi also released the company's Global Luxe Beauty Store. (ANI)