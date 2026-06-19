Janhvi Kapoor shared the trailer for 'Alpha' on Instagram, praising Alia Bhatt and Sharvari. The film is the first female-led chapter in the YRF Spy Universe and also stars Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol. It's directed by Shiv Rawail.

Janhvi Kapoor has thrown her weight behind 'Alpha', sharing a message of support for Alia Bhatt and Sharvari after the trailer of the much-awaited spy thriller was unveiled earlier this week. Soon after the trailer was released online, Janhvi took to her Instagram Stories to praise the film and its lead stars. Sharing the trailer, she wrote, "Rooting for this one.. So excited to see two badass kick butt in this universe..looking so cool @aliabhatt @sharvari and Chahu @anilkapoor @bobbydeol." Take a look

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First Female-Led Film in YRF Spy Universe

Her post comes as Alpha continues to generate buzz ahead of its theatrical release. Directed by Shiv Rawail, the film marks the first female-led chapter in the YRF Spy Universe, which includes blockbuster titles such as Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, War, Pathaan, Tiger 3 and War 2.

Trailer Breakdown

The two-minute-and-thirty-four-second film opens with Bobby Deol's character naming Alia Bhatt's character Sita after her mother, Janaki. Through Sita's voiceover, the narrative draws on the tale of a princess who was abducted by a demon, only to rewrite her own destiny by fighting back instead of waiting to be rescued.

As the trailer progresses, it shifts into high-octane action with Alia leading several combat sequences and chase scenes. Sharvari makes a striking entry as a woman Sita initially struggles to trust, but the two gradually join forces as they take on a dangerous mission. The preview hints at a growing partnership between the characters as they confront a powerful enemy.

Anil Kapoor also appears in a major role, adding another layer to the story, while Bobby Deol is seen as the film's chief antagonist.

A Mysterious Cliffhanger

The trailer builds towards what appears to be a grim climax before ending on a cliffhanger with the reveal of a mysterious man whose identity has been deliberately kept under wraps. Fans speculate that the character may be portrayed by Hrithik Roshan. However, the trailer offers only a fleeting glimpse of the enigmatic figure, revealing nothing more than his striking green eyes in the final shot.

Direction and Release Date

Helmed by The Railway Men director Shiv Rawail, Alpha is scheduled to release in cinemas worldwide on July 3, 2026. (ANI)