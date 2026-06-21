While audience opinions remain divided, Cocktail 2 appears to be benefiting from strong curiosity and the popularity of the original film. The sequel has generated considerable buzz among moviegoers who fondly remember the first installment. Industry observers believe positive word-of-mouth and the star power of its lead actors have contributed to the film's steady performance. If the current trend continues, the movie could comfortably cross the ₹50 crore mark by the end of its opening weekend.