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Cocktail 2 Box Office Day 2: Rashmika-Shahid-Kriti Starrer Jumps Big on Saturday; Check Here
Shahid Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, and Kriti Sanon's Cocktail 2 witnessed a healthy jump at the box office on Day 2. Despite mixed reviews, the romantic drama attracted audiences and moved closer to a strong opening weekend.
Impressive Jump in Collections
Shahid Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, and Kriti Sanon starrer Cocktail 2 has registered a solid growth at the box office on its second day. After opening with ₹13.50 crore, the romantic drama earned ₹16.25 crore on Saturday, according to Sacnilk estimates. With this, the film's total gross collection in India has reached ₹35.70 crore, while its net collection stands at ₹29.75 crore. Despite receiving mixed reactions from viewers and critics, the film has managed to attract audiences to theatres.
Mixed Reviews, Positive Audience Response
While audience opinions remain divided, Cocktail 2 appears to be benefiting from strong curiosity and the popularity of the original film. The sequel has generated considerable buzz among moviegoers who fondly remember the first installment. Industry observers believe positive word-of-mouth and the star power of its lead actors have contributed to the film's steady performance. If the current trend continues, the movie could comfortably cross the ₹50 crore mark by the end of its opening weekend.
A Love Story Filled With Twists
Directed by Homi Adajania, Cocktail 2 serves as a spiritual sequel to the 2012 hit. The story revolves around college sweethearts Kunal (Shahid Kapoor) and Diya (Rashmika Mandanna), who are deeply in love but unsure about marriage. Their lives take an unexpected turn during a vacation in Sicily when they meet Ally (Kriti Sanon), whose carefree attitude disrupts their plans and tests the strength of their relationship.
Kriti Sanon Shares Emotional Note
Following the film's release, Kriti Sanon expressed her excitement and gratitude through an emotional social media post. She thanked the audience and her team for their support while hoping viewers would connect with the characters. The actress also praised co-stars Shahid Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna, saying they made the journey memorable and special.
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