Actors Suniel Shetty and Neil Nitin Mukesh celebrated International Yoga Day, emphasizing yoga's role in physical and mental health. Shetty highlighted consistency, while Mukesh focused on mental discipline. Both praised PM Modi's efforts.

Suniel Shetty on Yoga's Holistic Benefits

In celebration of the International Day of Yoga, Bollywood actors Suniel Shetty and Neil Nitin Mukesh underscored the significance of yoga in one's physical as well as mental development. Speaking to ANI, Suniel Shetty explained how people of all ages can embrace the practice of yoga. "It is very important to be consistent to stay fit. Whatever you do, it is very important to do it on a daily basis. Sometimes yoga can feel very boring. But it is all about breathing, stretching, and about life. For a Longer life or weight loss, only breathing can help you. Pranayams help you, your asanas help you. It is not limited to any certain age. Yoga is equally important for kids to build patience, breathing, and control anxiety or depression," Shetty said.

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The actor further hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's notable contribution in expanding the reach of yoga and bringing global attention to its Indian origins. "With the establishment of Yoga Day, our Prime Minister Narendra Modi has proven that yoga belongs to India," he said.

Neil Nitin Mukesh on Mental Fitness and Discipline

Likewise, actor Neil Nitin Mukesh emphasised the importance of mental fitness. "I believe fitness starts with yourself. If you believe in fitness, then it is very important to be mentally fit, and it is very important to have discipline. Yoga teaches you that. Today, the youth appear in a rush to achieve something in life. Yoga helps to balance the pressure. It teaches us to concentrate on ourselves and control anxiety," the actor told ANI.

In high words of praise for PM Modi, Neil Nitin Mukesh described him as an inspiration. "Our Prime Minister Narendra Modi, I learn a lot from him, and I am very impressed with him. Even today, the kind of energy with which he is moving our country forward, I am sure everyone is learning a lot from him," he said. The actor also spoke about his fitness regime, adding that his daughter has slowly started adopting a healthy routine, which includes being disciplined, breathing, and stretching.

More Voices on Yoga Day

Filmmaker Anil Sharma, while sharing his message on International Yoga Day, said, "If you celebrate yoga day every day, then you will remain fit... My wishes for the yoga day."

International Day of Yoga 2026 Theme

The theme of International Day of Yoga 2026, "Yoga for Healthy Ageing", highlights the role of Yoga in promoting physical health, mental well-being, emotional resilience, and active ageing, thereby contributing to an improved quality of life. (ANI)