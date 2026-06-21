Actors Mukesh Rishi and Daya Shankar Pandey celebrated International Yoga Day, sharing its benefits. Rishi noted yoga's calming effects and flexibility, while Pandey urged daily practice. Both praised PM Modi for popularizing yoga globally.

Actor Mukesh Rishi and Daya Shankar Pandey shared the benefits of Yoga for a healthy life on the occassion of the International Yoga Day on Sunday.

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The 12th edition of the International Day of Yoga is being observed across the country and around the world on Sunday under the theme 'Yoga for Healthy Ageing', highlighting the role of yoga in promoting healthy and active living across all stages of life.

Mukesh Rishi on Yoga's Benefits

While talking to ANI, actor Mukesh Rishi shared the benefits of Yoga, saying that it helps the person to "calm down" with the help of breathing exercises.

Rishi said, "Yoga has many forms. You can do it to calm yourself down, you can do breathing exercises, and there are exercises in it for deep breathing. When you run, jog, or play, you can do stretching, which also includes yoga exercises."

He continued, "So, I view yoga as something that brings you nothing but benefits; it has no disadvantages for you. Therefore, without any hesitation or fear, practice the yoga exercises that suit you and that you enjoy. You must definitely practice its basic exercises because they are highly beneficial."

'Practice anytime that suits you'

While listing the benefits of Yoga, Mukesh Rishi also said that it "doesn't need a specific time to practice" and can be done anytime.

The 'Sarfarosh' actor added, "You do not necessarily need a specific time, just utilise whatever time you have available. If you can do it after waking up in the morning, then that is a very good thing. When stretching takes place, and yoga exercises are included, you remain completely healthy and active throughout the day. Otherwise, you can carve out some time in the evening to do it."

Gratitude to PM Modi

He also expressed his heartfelt gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for playing a pivotal role in popularising yoga on the global stage.

Mukesh Rishi continued, "For yoga, I would also like to express my heartfelt gratitude and thanks to our Prime Minister, Modi ji, because the interest he has taken has popularised yoga not just in our country, but across the entire world today. Everyone likes it, and this day is celebrated with so much pride. So, I extend my best wishes to Modi ji for today."

Daya Shankar: 'Celebrate Yoga Every Day'

Actor Daya Shankar, known for his roles in 'Lagaan' and 'Gangaajal', urged people to celebrate Yoga Day throughout the year rather than limiting it to a single day.

"Today, June 21, is celebrated as Yoga Day throughout the world. The credit for it goes to PM Modi. But I believe that Yoga Day should not be celebrated only today but every day," said Daya Shankar.

'Yoga for Healthy Ageing': Global Theme and Celebration

This year's theme, 'Yoga for Healthy Ageing', reflects the growing global emphasis on healthy and active living across the lifespan.

As populations age and non-communicable diseases and lifestyle-related health concerns rise globally, the emphasis is shifting from simply adding years to life to enhancing health span, quality of life and overall well-being.

The main national celebration is being held in Kolkata, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi participated in the International Day of Yoga programme at Red Road, joining the participants in celebrating the global event centred on wellness and healthy living. (ANI)