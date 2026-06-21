- Home
- Entertainment
- Main Vaapas Aaunga Day 9 Collection: Imtiaz Ali Film Shows Steady Growth Despite Low Opening; Check
Main Vaapas Aaunga Day 9 Collection: Imtiaz Ali Film Shows Steady Growth Despite Low Opening; Check
Imtiaz Ali’s Main Vaapas Aaunga may have started slow at the box office, but positive audience reactions have helped the film pick up pace. The emotional drama has now crossed the ₹18 crore mark in India.
Film Crosses ₹18 Crore Mark
Imtiaz Ali’s Main Vaapas Aaunga started its theatrical journey on a slow note but gained momentum after receiving appreciation from viewers. Strong word-of-mouth and positive audience reactions helped the film maintain a steady pace at the box office.
Second Saturday Brings Growth
According to trade estimates, the film collected around ₹4.35 crore on its ninth day in theatres. With this latest earning, the movie’s domestic net collection has reached approximately ₹18.50 crore, while its India gross collection stands near ₹22.10 crore.
Steady Performance After First Week
The film witnessed gradual growth after its opening week. Starting with ₹1.15 crore on Friday, it saw improvement over the weekend and continued collecting consistently on weekdays. The emotional storyline and strong performances helped the movie hold audience interest despite a slow beginning.
Story And Team Behind The Film
Main Vaapas Aaunga explores the journey of a 95-year-old man whose memories reveal stories connected to Partition. The film reunites Imtiaz Ali with AR Rahman and features performances by Vedang Raina, Naseeruddin Shah and Diljit Dosanjh.
Catch all the latest Entertainment News from movies, OTT Release updates, television highlights, and celebrity gossip to exclusive interviews and detailed Movie Reviews. Stay updated with trending stories, viral moments, and Bigg Boss highlights, along with the latest Box Office Collection reports. Download the Asianet News Official Appfrom the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for nonstop entertainment buzz anytime, anywhere.