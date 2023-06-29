Janhvi Kapoor SHIMMERING sexy photos in gowns: Actress raises temperature, flaunts assets

In addition to being a talented performer, Janhvi Kapoor is renowned for her daring and flamboyant fashion choices. Janhvi Kapoor was photographed by Manish Malhotra wearing a vintage Manish Malhotra gown to The Animal Ball in London, and the image was shared on Instagram. Here are a few of the diva's memorable red carpet appearances.

Photo Courtesy: Instagram

These sexy avatars of Janhvi Kapoor will keep you glued to the screen for long as you can never get enough of her sexy looks.

Photo Courtesy: Instagram

Naturally, violet is associated with royalty, and the actress exudes that attitude in this gorgeous outfit. In a purple gown with an off-the-shoulder neckline and a long train, Janhvi Kapoor radiates royal beauty.

Photo Courtesy: Instagram

Kapoor looks riveting in this classic black shint gown where she accentuates her features with minimal makeup.

Photo Courtesy: Instagram

When wearing a lion mask and a shimmering cutout gown, Janhvi Kapoor resembles a fiery bohemian spirit. In the shimmering outfit, the actress effectively accentuates her curves and flaunts her assets.

Photo Courtesy: Instagram

In a yellow co-ord outfit, Janhvi Kapoor appears to have stepped out of a moving cinema. It is attractive because of the dramatic skirt and extended train and the actress's seductive expression.

Photo Courtesy: Instagram

Kapoor never fails to disappoint when it comes to thigh-slit sexy shimmery gowns that she compliments with nude makeup and pointed heels.

Photo Courtesy: Instagram

Kapoor looks sexy and sultry hot in this shiny grey gown which she compliments with a clean, tied-up hair.

Photo Courtesy: Instagram

In this glossy, shimmery dress with a plunging neckline that heightens the outfit's sensuality, Janhvi Kapoor cuts a stature figure, looking delectable like never before.