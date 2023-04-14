Janhvi Kapoor SEXY photoshoot: Actress flaunts her curvy body in BOLD black thigh-slit dress

The Mili (2022) actress wore a black thigh-slit gown as she was getting ready to attend an award ceremony. Kapoor set the internet on fire by uploading some stunning pictures of her where she flaunts her assets like never before.

Photo Courtesy: Instagram

Janhvi Kapoor flaunted her beautiful, long and slender legs in this thigh-slit black gown which she matched with wavey relaxed hair and shiny high heels.

Photo Courtesy: Instagram

Against the backdrop of a vintage door, the actress gazes into the open, giving us a sneak peek into her alluring cleavage and curves.

Photo Courtesy: Instagram

This black-and-white picture is a classic example of a well-toned body. One look at this picture, and you cannot take your eyes off those pretty thick curves and even her chiselled arms.

Photo Courtesy: Instagram

In the same snapshot, innocence and hotness go hand in hand as Janhvi Kapoor portrays delicate eyes with sensational cleavage in style.

Photo Courtesy: Instagram