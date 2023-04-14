Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Janhvi Kapoor SEXY photoshoot: Actress flaunts her curvy body in BOLD black thigh-slit dress

    First Published Apr 14, 2023, 6:26 PM IST

    The Mili (2022) actress wore a black thigh-slit gown as she was getting ready to attend an award ceremony. Kapoor set the internet on fire by uploading some stunning pictures of her where she flaunts her assets like never before.

    article_image1

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Janhvi Kapoor flaunted her beautiful, long and slender legs in this thigh-slit black gown which she matched with wavey relaxed hair and shiny high heels.

    article_image2

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Against the backdrop of a vintage door, the actress gazes into the open, giving us a sneak peek into her alluring cleavage and curves.

    article_image3

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    This black-and-white picture is a classic example of a well-toned body. One look at this picture, and you cannot take your eyes off those pretty thick curves and even her chiselled arms.

    article_image4

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    In the same snapshot, innocence and hotness go hand in hand as Janhvi Kapoor portrays delicate eyes with sensational cleavage in style.

    article_image5

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    A deep V neck, blow-dried hair parted onto one side, and nude peachy makeup with some skin show is all that it takes to take us off our feet 

