SEXY and BUSTY pics: Janhvi Kapoor’s mini bodycon dress is everything you want for this party season

With the party season already here, take a cue from Janhvi Kapoor's mini bodycon dress that she wore for a promotional event of 'Mini, held recently in Mumbai. The figure-hugging body shows Janhvi flaunting her legs while showing off one of her best sartorial choices.

Trust Janhvi Kapoor when it is to setting fashion goals. Whether you are seeking inspiration for a party or for a festive look, Janvhi’s wardrobe is filled with not one but numerous attires that will help you decide what you can wear next. And now with the promotions of ‘Mili’ in full swing, Janhvi is bringing out her best fashion game. For one of the film’s promotions programme, Janhvi was seen wearing a mini bodycon dress paired with an oversized blazer that served as a jaw-dropping party look.

The leading lady of the film, Janhvi Kapoor was doing a promotional event with Sunny Kaushal for 'Mili'. For the event, she once again pulled out one of the best sartorial numbers – a mini bodycon dress and an oversized blazer.

Janhvi Kapoor shared the photographs of her in the mini bodycon dress on her Instagram handle on Saturday.

Janhvi Kapoor’s dress serves as a perfect fall-weather look that will surely make you stand out this party season. The faux leather bodycon dress that Janhvi wore, made her look at her sexiest best.

The chocolate brown-colored mini dress that Janhvi Kapoor wore, comes with a plunging sweetheart neckline. It also has an attached strap that goes around the neck. A fitted bust and a figure-hugging fit accentuated her curve as she flaunted her legs.

Janhvi Kapoor accessorized her look with gold hoop earrings, wine-red strappy embellished pumps, and an emerald stone ring. For the make-up, she glammed up her look with center-parted wavy hair, subtle eye shadow, nude lip shade, thick coats of mascara, blushed cheeks, and highlighter.

