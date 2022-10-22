Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    SEXY and BUSTY pics: Janhvi Kapoor’s mini bodycon dress is everything you want for this party season

    First Published Oct 22, 2022, 6:37 PM IST

    With the party season already here, take a cue from Janhvi Kapoor's mini bodycon dress that she wore for a promotional event of 'Mini, held recently in Mumbai. The figure-hugging body shows Janhvi flaunting her legs while showing off one of her best sartorial choices.

    Image: Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram

    Trust Janhvi Kapoor when it is to setting fashion goals. Whether you are seeking inspiration for a party or for a festive look, Janvhi’s wardrobe is filled with not one but numerous attires that will help you decide what you can wear next. And now with the promotions of ‘Mili’ in full swing, Janhvi is bringing out her best fashion game. For one of the film’s promotions programme, Janhvi was seen wearing a mini bodycon dress paired with an oversized blazer that served as a jaw-dropping party look.

    Image: Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram

    The leading lady of the film, Janhvi Kapoor was doing a promotional event with Sunny Kaushal for ‘Mili’. For the event, she once again pulled out one of the best sartorial numbers – a mini bodycon dress and an oversized blazer.

    ALSO READ: IFFI 2022: ‘RRR’, ‘The Kashmir Files’ among 45 films selected for the festival

    Image: Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram

    Janhvi Kapoor shared the photographs of her in the mini bodycon dress on her Instagram handle on Saturday.

    ALSO READ: Who is Riva Arora? Child actor is being TROLLED for THIS reason

    Image: Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram

    Janhvi Kapoor’s dress serves as a perfect fall-weather look that will surely make you stand out this party season. The faux leather bodycon dress that Janhvi wore, made her look at her sexiest best.

    Image: Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram

    The chocolate brown-colored mini dress that Janhvi Kapoor wore, comes with a plunging sweetheart neckline. It also has an attached strap that goes around the neck. A fitted bust and a figure-hugging fit accentuated her curve as she flaunted her legs.

    Image: Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram

    Janhvi Kapoor accessorized her look with gold hoop earrings, wine-red strappy embellished pumps, and an emerald stone ring. For the make-up, she glammed up her look with center-parted wavy hair, subtle eye shadow, nude lip shade, thick coats of mascara, blushed cheeks, and highlighter.

    Image: Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram

    Meanwhile, Janhvi Kapoor and Sunny Kaushal-starrer ‘Mili’, which also features actor Manoj Pahwa, will hit the theatres on November 4. The film is backed by Janhvi’s dad-producer Boney Kapoor.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    IFFI 2022 RRR The Kashmir Files among 45 films selected for the festival drb

    IFFI 2022: ‘RRR’, ‘The Kashmir Files’ among 45 films selected for the festival

    House of the Dragon: Finale episode LEAKED before its release; HBO issues statement drb

    House of the Dragon: Finale episode LEAKED before its release; HBO issues statement

    Jacqueline Fernandez's interim bail extended till November 10 in extortion case; check details AJR

    Jacqueline Fernandez's interim bail extended till November 10 in extortion case; check details

    Not Bollywood, Sanjay Dutt now prefers to work mostly in South films: reports drb

    Not Bollywood, Sanjay Dutt now prefers to work mostly in South films: reports

    Bigg Boss 16 After Salman Khan diagnosed with dengue, Karan Johar to host the show drb

    Bigg Boss 16: After Salman Khan diagnosed with dengue, Karan Johar to host the show

    Recent Stories

    J-K: 15 new caste groups to get reservation benefits as govt redraws social caste list - adt

    J&K: 15 new caste groups to get reservation benefits after govt redraws social caste list

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: NZ's 'Superman' Phillips stuns with flying catch against Australia; fans go berserk snt

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: NZ's 'Superman' Phillips stuns with flying catch against Australia; fans go berserk

    Cyclone Sitrang: Low-pressure area over sea intensifies into depression; storm to be formed by October 24 AJR

    Cyclone Sitrang: Low-pressure area over sea intensifies into depression; storm to be formed by October 24

    5 ways to keep your child's mental health in check sur

    5 ways to keep your child's mental health in check

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, AUS vs NZ: Williamson pleased with clinical show; Finch admits Kiwis outplayed them snt

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, AUS vs NZ: Williamson pleased with clinical show; Finch admits Kiwis outplayed them

    Recent Videos

    Indie Scoop: Featuring Zoe and Urgen, Hemanth Jois and Kapow!

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Zoe and Urgen, Hemanth Jois and Kapow!

    Video Icon
    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Here are the records that could get broken-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Here are the records that could get broken

    Video Icon
    DefExpo 2022: India's fifth-generation combat aircraft design to get done by December

    DefExpo 2022: India's fifth-generation combat aircraft design to get done by December

    Video Icon
    Congress president won't be remote controlled by Gandhi family: Mallikarjun Kharge's son Priyank snt

    Congress president won't be remote controlled by Gandhi family: Mallikarjun Kharge's son Priyank

    Video Icon
    'All four will die': Ominous man's remark on Facebook Live in BMW before crash AJR

    'All four will die': Ominous man's remark on Facebook Live in BMW before crash

    Video Icon