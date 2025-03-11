Himachal Pradesh Weather ALERT for March 12: IMD issues yellow alert; 5 tips to stay safe

Himachal Pradesh Weather ALERT for March 12: IMD issues Yellow alert from March 12 to 14. Issues warning against thunderstorms and lightning in some places. Follow these 5 tips to stay safe

article_image1
Author
Amrita Ghosh
Published: Mar 11, 2025, 12:43 PM IST

Himachal Pradesh Weather ALERT: If you're planning a trip to Himachal Pradesh, it may be wise to reconsider. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) in Shimla has issued a yellow alert for March 10 and from March 12 to 14, warning of thunderstorms and lightning in isolated areas. Additionally, Lahaul and Spiti police have advised commuters to avoid unnecessary travel and steer clear of sensitive areas due to snowfall near the Atal Tunnel in Rohtang. Although the weather has mostly remained dry since Sunday evening, some regions have reported light snowfall.

For those who enjoy adventure and exploring the hills, traveling during a thunderstorm might seem exciting, but it comes with risks. Here are four key safety tips to remember.

article_image2

Monitor the Weather Forecast: Always review weather updates before starting your journey. In case of predicted storms, lightning, or heavy rain, postponing your trip is advisable. Given the unpredictable nature of hill weather, staying informed throughout your travel is crucial.

Avoid Elevated or Open Areas: During a thunderstorm, steer clear of hilltops, ridges, and other high points as they are prone to lightning strikes. Staying at lower elevations or seeking shelter is a safer choice.


article_image3

Stay Away from Metal Objects: Since metal is a good conductor of electricity, refrain from carrying large metal items like trekking poles or umbrellas. Also, keep your distance from metal fences, parked bikes, and electricity poles.

article_image4

Find Safe Shelter and Stay Dry: If caught outdoors without shelter, avoid standing under tall, solitary trees, as they are susceptible to lightning strikes. Instead, look for a group of shorter trees or a secure rock overhang.

Unplug Devices: In case you are indoors, unplug electronic devices to prevent short circuits, and ensure you remain dry since wet clothes increase the risk of electric shock

ALSO READ: Karnataka sizzles under scorching heat; IMD predicts relief with rain from March 1

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

'Nothing prepared me for this': IAS officer's post on motherhood, struggles of raising 2 daughters goes viral shk

'Nothing prepared me for this': IAS officer's post on motherhood, struggles of raising 2 daughters goes viral

Delhi court allows Christian Michel to apply for passport to meet bail conditions in AugustaWestland case vkp

Delhi court allows Christian Michel to apply for passport to meet bail conditions in AugustaWestland case

Kerala MPs protest in Parliament, demand Rs 21000 honorarium for ASHA workers anr

Kerala MPs protest in Parliament, demand Rs 21,000 honorarium for ASHA workers

'Will kill you in 2 hits': Video of Muslim girl holding AK-47, threatening to kill PM Modi goes viral (WATCH) shk

'Will kill you in 2 hits': Video of young girl holding AK-47, threatening to kill PM Modi goes viral (WATCH)

Karnataka govt orders probe into IPS Ramachandra Rao's role in Ranya Rao gold smuggling case vkp

BREAKING: Karnataka govt orders probe into IPS Ramachandra Rao's role in Ranya Rao gold smuggling case

Recent Stories

Saudi Arabia Gold Rate on March 11 2025: Check 22k, 24k, 18k gold prices anr

Saudi Arabia Gold Rate on March 11: Check 22k, 24k, 18k gold prices

Sai Pallavi to Rashmika Mandanna to Samantha- 6 Highest Paid Tamil actresses in 2025: Who Earns the Most? RBA

Sai Pallavi to Rashmika Mandanna to Samantha- 6 Highest Paid Tamil actresses in 2025: Who Earns the Most?

Ranya Rao gold smuggling case: DRI probes Dubai link, bitcoin scam network after arrest of bizman Tarun Raju dmn

Ranya Rao gold smuggling case: DRI probes Dubai link, bitcoin scam network after arrest of bizman Tarun Raju

'Nothing prepared me for this': IAS officer's post on motherhood, struggles of raising 2 daughters goes viral shk

'Nothing prepared me for this': IAS officer's post on motherhood, struggles of raising 2 daughters goes viral

Tata Communications shares defy US market crash: Check stock target now! AJR

Tata Communications shares defy US market crash: Check stock target

Recent Videos

PM Modi Lands in Mauritius, Begins 2-Day State Visit | Asianet Newsable

PM Modi Lands in Mauritius, Begins 2-Day State Visit | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
'CCTV Camera Band Nahi Kiya Gaya Tha': Manoj Jha, Ashwini Vaishnaw Engage in Verbal Spat

'CCTV Camera Band Nahi Kiya Gaya Tha': Manoj Jha, Ashwini Vaishnaw Engage in Verbal Spat

Video Icon
RJ Mahvash & Yuzvendra Chahal Caught Attention at Champions Trophy Final: What’s the Truth?

RJ Mahvash & Yuzvendra Chahal Caught Attention at Champions Trophy Final: What’s the Truth?

Video Icon
Dharmendra Pradhan Slams DMK Over Language Row: Calls Them ‘Dishonest & Undemocratic’

Dharmendra Pradhan Slams DMK Over Language Row: Calls Them ‘Dishonest & Undemocratic’

Video Icon
🔥 Govinda CLAIMS James Cameron Offered Him ₹18 Cr for Avatar Lead! 😱 | Truth or Myth? 🤔

🔥 Govinda CLAIMS James Cameron Offered Him ₹18 Cr for Avatar Lead! 😱 | Truth or Myth? 🤔

Video Icon