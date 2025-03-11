Himachal Pradesh Weather ALERT for March 12: IMD issues yellow alert; 5 tips to stay safe

Read Full Gallery

Himachal Pradesh Weather ALERT for March 12: IMD issues Yellow alert from March 12 to 14. Issues warning against thunderstorms and lightning in some places. Follow these 5 tips to stay safe

Himachal Pradesh Weather ALERT: If you're planning a trip to Himachal Pradesh, it may be wise to reconsider. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) in Shimla has issued a yellow alert for March 10 and from March 12 to 14, warning of thunderstorms and lightning in isolated areas. Additionally, Lahaul and Spiti police have advised commuters to avoid unnecessary travel and steer clear of sensitive areas due to snowfall near the Atal Tunnel in Rohtang. Although the weather has mostly remained dry since Sunday evening, some regions have reported light snowfall. For those who enjoy adventure and exploring the hills, traveling during a thunderstorm might seem exciting, but it comes with risks. Here are four key safety tips to remember.

Monitor the Weather Forecast: Always review weather updates before starting your journey. In case of predicted storms, lightning, or heavy rain, postponing your trip is advisable. Given the unpredictable nature of hill weather, staying informed throughout your travel is crucial. Avoid Elevated or Open Areas: During a thunderstorm, steer clear of hilltops, ridges, and other high points as they are prone to lightning strikes. Staying at lower elevations or seeking shelter is a safer choice.

Stay Away from Metal Objects: Since metal is a good conductor of electricity, refrain from carrying large metal items like trekking poles or umbrellas. Also, keep your distance from metal fences, parked bikes, and electricity poles.

Find Safe Shelter and Stay Dry: If caught outdoors without shelter, avoid standing under tall, solitary trees, as they are susceptible to lightning strikes. Instead, look for a group of shorter trees or a secure rock overhang. Unplug Devices: In case you are indoors, unplug electronic devices to prevent short circuits, and ensure you remain dry since wet clothes increase the risk of electric shock ALSO READ: Karnataka sizzles under scorching heat; IMD predicts relief with rain from March 1

