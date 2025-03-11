Aditi-Siddharth to Sonakshi-Zaheer: 6 celebs First Holi after marriage

Entertainment
Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth got married in September 2024. This year will be their first Holi together.
Raj Babbar's son, Prateik Babbar, married Priya Banerjee on February 14, 2025. So, he will be celebrating this festival for the first time.
Armaan Malik married his longtime girlfriend Aashna Shroff on January 2, 2025. This year, both will celebrate their first Holi together.
Sobhita Dhulipala and Naga Chaitanya had a grand wedding on December 4, 2024. So, they will now celebrate Holi for the first time.
Raftaar-Manraj got married on January 31, 2025. So, the couple will celebrate Holi for the first time.
Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal got married on June 23, 2024. This year, they will celebrate Holi for the first time.
(PHOTOS) Sneak peak into Shreya Ghoshal's luxurious Mumbai House
(PHOTOS) Nora Fatehi inspired salwar suit designs for Ramadan
Poonam Pandey Net Worth: Career, controversy of actress
Unlucky Superstar: Salman Khan's 9 IIFA Nominations, Zero Wins