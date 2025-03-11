Entertainment

Aditi-Siddharth to Sonakshi-Zaheer: 6 celebs First Holi after marriage

Aditi Rao Hydari-Siddharth

Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth got married in September 2024. This year will be their first Holi together.

Prateik Babbar-Priya Banerjee

Raj Babbar's son, Prateik Babbar, married Priya Banerjee on February 14, 2025. So, he will be celebrating this festival for the first time.

Armaan Malik-Aashna Shroff

Armaan Malik married his longtime girlfriend Aashna Shroff on January 2, 2025. This year, both will celebrate their first Holi together.

Sobhita Dhulipala-Naga Chaitanya

Sobhita Dhulipala and Naga Chaitanya had a grand wedding on December 4, 2024. So, they will now celebrate Holi for the first time.

Raftaar-Manraj

Raftaar-Manraj got married on January 31, 2025. So, the couple will celebrate Holi for the first time.

Sonakshi Sinha-Zaheer Iqbal

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal got married on June 23, 2024. This year, they will celebrate Holi for the first time.

