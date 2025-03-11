Benefits of Papaya: Gut health to skin, hair; 8 proven reasons to include in daily diet

Incorporating papaya into your daily diet can provide numerous health benefits. Let's look at how papaya helps in boosting immunity to promoting heart and skin health. 

Benefits of Papaya: Gut health to skin, hair; 8 proven reasons to include in daily diet MEG
Author
Meghana Tatiparthy
Published: Mar 11, 2025, 12:46 PM IST

Papaya is often known as the 'fruit of the angels.' It is a tropical delight that offers numerous health benefits, packed with nutrients and antioxidants that contribute to overall well-being. Let's look at the proven reasons why you should include papaya in your daily diet. 

Benefits of Papaya: 

1. Rich in Nutrients

Papaya is packed with nutrients, and it is called a nutritional powerhouse with vitamins A, C, and E along with folate and potassium. These play a crucial role in maintaining good health, which prevents various diseases associated with vitamin deficiencies. 

2. Boosts Immunity

Papaya is rich in vitamin C content that helps in strengthening the immune system, which makes the body more resistant to infections. Having one cup of papaya provides you with more than 200% of the daily recommended vitamin C intake. 

3. Aids Digestion

Papaya contains an enzyme named papain, which helps in breaking down the proteins and promoting healthy digestion. It can also relieve constipation, bloating, and other digestion-related issues. 

4. Supports Eye Health

Papaya is a rich source of vitamin A and antioxidants like lutein and zeaxanthin that protect eyes and help in maintaining good vision. If you can take small portions of papaya on a regular basis, you can also reduce the risk of age-related macular degeneration.

ALSO READ:  Science behind weight loss: Understanding metabolism, hormones calorie deficit and more

5. Anti-Inflammatory Properties

Papaya has anti-inflammatory properties due to its rich source of antioxidants and enzymes. These properties can help reduce internal inflammation in the body and reduce symptoms of inflammatory conditions.

6. Promotes Heart Health

The fiber, potassium, and antioxidants that are found in papaya contribute to cardiovascular health by helping lower cholesterol levels and maintaining healthy blood pressure. Regular intake of papaya can reduce the risk of heart disease.

7. Enhances Skin Health

The vitamin C and other antioxidants in papaya can help in improving skin health by promoting collagen production and protecting against free radical damage and age-related skin issues. Papaya can also help reduce signs of aging and improve skin texture and glow.

8. Cancer Prevention

A few scientific studies suggest that the antioxidants in papaya may help reduce the risk of certain types of cancer by neutralizing harmful free radicals in the body. The fruit's anti-cancer properties make it a valuable addition to a healthy diet.

ALSO READ:  Health guide: THIS habit is more dangerous than cigarettes; impact, risks, treatment, and more

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Attukal Pongala 2025: Know date, time, significance of one of the worlds largest gathering of women devotees anr

Attukal Pongala 2025: Know date, time, significance of world's largest gathering of women devotees

Will India witness the first Solar Eclipse of 2025? Know date, time and details anr

Will India witness the first Solar Eclipse of 2025? Know date, time and details

Holi 2025: 5 must try recipes to add flavor to your celebrations rba

Holi 2025: 5 must try recipes to add flavor to your celebrations  

Protein rich foods: Hidden protein treasure in fruits; which are best snt

Protein rich foods: Hidden protein treasure in fruits; which are best?

Sudha Murthy: Why billionaire philanthropist hasn't bought a new saree in 30 years snt

Sudha Murthy: Why billionaire philanthropist hasn't bought a new saree in 30 years?

Recent Stories

Saudi Arabia Gold Rate on March 11 2025: Check 22k, 24k, 18k gold prices anr

Saudi Arabia Gold Rate on March 11: Check 22k, 24k, 18k gold prices

Sai Pallavi to Rashmika Mandanna to Samantha- 6 Highest Paid Tamil actresses in 2025: Who Earns the Most? RBA

Sai Pallavi to Rashmika Mandanna to Samantha- 6 Highest Paid Tamil actresses in 2025: Who Earns the Most?

Ranya Rao gold smuggling case: DRI probes Dubai link, bitcoin scam network after arrest of bizman Tarun Raju dmn

Ranya Rao gold smuggling case: DRI probes Dubai link, bitcoin scam network after arrest of bizman Tarun Raju

'Nothing prepared me for this': IAS officer's post on motherhood, struggles of raising 2 daughters goes viral shk

'Nothing prepared me for this': IAS officer's post on motherhood, struggles of raising 2 daughters goes viral

Tata Communications shares defy US market crash: Check stock target now! AJR

Tata Communications shares defy US market crash: Check stock target

Recent Videos

PM Modi Lands in Mauritius, Begins 2-Day State Visit | Asianet Newsable

PM Modi Lands in Mauritius, Begins 2-Day State Visit | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
'CCTV Camera Band Nahi Kiya Gaya Tha': Manoj Jha, Ashwini Vaishnaw Engage in Verbal Spat

'CCTV Camera Band Nahi Kiya Gaya Tha': Manoj Jha, Ashwini Vaishnaw Engage in Verbal Spat

Video Icon
RJ Mahvash & Yuzvendra Chahal Caught Attention at Champions Trophy Final: What’s the Truth?

RJ Mahvash & Yuzvendra Chahal Caught Attention at Champions Trophy Final: What’s the Truth?

Video Icon
Dharmendra Pradhan Slams DMK Over Language Row: Calls Them ‘Dishonest & Undemocratic’

Dharmendra Pradhan Slams DMK Over Language Row: Calls Them ‘Dishonest & Undemocratic’

Video Icon
🔥 Govinda CLAIMS James Cameron Offered Him ₹18 Cr for Avatar Lead! 😱 | Truth or Myth? 🤔

🔥 Govinda CLAIMS James Cameron Offered Him ₹18 Cr for Avatar Lead! 😱 | Truth or Myth? 🤔

Video Icon