    Janhvi Kapoor looks stunning in white dress, recreates Zeenat Aman's look

    First Published Oct 8, 2023, 6:33 PM IST

    Janhvi Kapoor's Gen Z version of Zeenat Aman is creating a buzz on the internet. 

    Janhvi Kapoor recently posted a video of herself on her Instagram taking in the aura of Zeenat Aman.

    In the video, she looked stunning as she was dressed in a white dress with a feature scarf around her arms.

    She was dressed in a white strap dress that had silver shiny strings to it and she paired her look with earrings.  

    The actress was seen swaying to the iconic Qurbani song 'Laila Main Laila' which starred veteran actress Zeenat Aman.

    Veteran actress Zeenat Aman also commented on the post saying, "Stole my style, watch me steal your fanbase!" Fashion designer Manish Malhotra also commented with three red hearts on the post. 

