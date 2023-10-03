Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Janhvi Kapoor born 'Out of Wedlock'? Here's what Boney Kapoor has to say

    First Published Oct 3, 2023, 3:12 PM IST

    Boney Kapoor reveals a secret wedding with Sridevi in 1996, debunking rumors about Janhvi Kapoor's birth. He emphasizes family's religious values and discusses Sridevi's accidental death, providing clarity on past controversies

    article_image1

    Boney Kapoor/Instagram

    Boney Kapoor has recently clarified the circumstances surrounding his daughter Janhvi Kapoor's birth, addressing long-standing rumors

    article_image2

    Boney Kapoor/Instagram

    He revealed that he and Sridevi had a secret wedding in Shirdi on June 2, 1996, prior to their public wedding in January 1997

    article_image3

    Boney Kapoor/Instagram

    Janhvi Kapoor was conceived during the period of their secret wedding, leading to misconceptions about her being born out of wedlock

    article_image4

    Boney Kapoor/Instagram

    Boney emphasized the importance of religious values in their family, with Sridevi regularly visiting Tirupathi and practicing devotion to Siddhi Vinayak

    article_image5

    Boney Kapoor/Instagram

    He shared that Sridevi walked barefoot from Juhu to Siddhi Vinayak during difficult times, when he would be in any problem

    article_image6

    Boney Kapoor/Instagram

    Boney also spoke about Sridevi's accidental death, shedding light on why he hadn't discussed it until now

    article_image7

    Boney Kapoor/Instagram

    This revelation provides clarity regarding Janhvi's birth timeline and the private nature of their earlier wedding

    article_image8

    Boney Kapoor/Instagram

    Boney's comments highlight the family's deep-rooted religious beliefs and their strong familial bonds

    article_image9

    Boney Kapoor/Instagram

    Something that Janhvi's upbringing reflects too. Their commitment to their religious practices and values

    article_image10

    Boney Kapoor/Instagram

    Overall, Boney Kapoor's recent statements offer insight into his family's personal history and beliefs while addressing long-standing speculations

