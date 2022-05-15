Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Janhvi Kapoor again tagged Kim Kardashian of India; actress looks SEXY 'n' HOT in her latest photos

    First Published May 15, 2022, 6:49 PM IST

    Janhvi Kapoor is frequently likened to reality TV star Kim Kardashian in terms of her fashion sense. In a short period of time, she has wowed the fashion police.

    Janhvi Kapoor took the internet by storm when she wore a plunging neckline body-hugging dress with a plunging neckline. Her dramatic physical makeover has left everyone speechless. 
     

    Janhvi Kapoor is an active social media user who often updates her followers by posting beautiful photos.
     

    The actress recently published breathtaking photos on her Instagram account, causing quite a stir online.

    Janhvi wears a brown sequin dress with a plunging neckline and a thigh-high slit in a series of photos. Her hair is down, and she has smoky eyes and shiny lips.
     

    In the captions, she utilised a variety of emojis. Her friends and fans flooded the comment section shortly after she posted the remark.
     

    In this dazzling ensemble, Janhvi flaunts her gorgeous curves. Her dramatic physical makeover has left everyone speechless.
     

    Janhvi Kapoor is seen oozing oomph as she posed in a stunning bodycon dress while keeping her hair open.

    Janhvi shared her various moods while posing for a series of sensuous photographs. Also Read: Sunny Leone to Katrina Kaif to Janhvi Kapoor, 7 divas with perfect bikini bodies

    On Saturday, Janhvi Kapoor dropped the teaser of her sister Khushi Kapoor's debut movie, The Archies, helmed by Zoya Akhtar. She captioned the post as "The cool kids!!" 

    Meanwhile, Janhvi Kapoor has a number of projects in the works, including Good Luck Jerry, Mili, Mr And Mrs Mahi, and Bawaal. Also Read: Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal snapped at Priyanka Chopra’s New York Restaurant 'Sona'

