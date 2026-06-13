Jailer 2: Hrithik Roshan To Replace Shah Rukh Khan For Rajinikanth's Film? Read On
Jailer 2: Rajinikanth’s Jailer 2 continues to generate huge excitement as fresh reports hint at major casting change. While Shah Rukh Khan was earlier rumored to appear, new buzz suggests Hrithik Roshan may have stepped in for a powerful cameo
Hrithik Roshan Reportedly Joins Jailer 2
The latest industry buzz suggests that Hrithik Roshan has been roped in for a significant cameo in Jailer 2. According to reports, the actor will play a close friend of Rajinikanth’s character who enters the story during a crucial moment. Sources claim Hrithik is expected to shoot his portions soon, adding another star-powered element to the highly anticipated sequel.
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Shah Rukh Khan Rumours Take A Back Seat
For months, speculation was rife that Shah Rukh Khan would make a special appearance in the Nelson Dilipkumar directorial. However, recent reports indicate that the Bollywood superstar may have opted out due to his packed schedule and commitments to his upcoming film, King. While there has been no official confirmation from the makers, the development has shifted attention toward Hrithik’s reported involvement.
More Cameos And Possible Reshoots Fuel Curiosity
Jailer 2 is already being touted as a multi-industry spectacle. Reports suggest actors like Mohanlal, Shiva Rajkumar, Mithun Chakraborty, Vinayakan and Vijay Sethupathi could make special appearances. Meanwhile, there are also claims that director Nelson Dilipkumar plans to reshoot certain portions of the film after reviewing the footage. The movie features Rajinikanth alongside S. J. Suryah, Ramya Krishnan and Yogi Babu, with reports also linking Vidya Balan to a pivotal role. Although the release date remains unannounced, industry buzz points to an August theatrical release.
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