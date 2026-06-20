Veteran actor Johny Lever attended comedian Zakir Khan's live show 'Papa Yaar'. Khan shared photos with the legend, expressing gratitude. The moment was celebrated by fans and celebrities like Ayushmann Khurrana, Gajraj Rao, and Anup Soni.

In an affectionate moment that brought together two generations of Indian comedy, veteran actor and comedy legend Johny Lever attended comedian Zakir Khan's live show 'Papa Yaar', making the evening even more memorable for everyone.

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Zakir Khan Expresses Gratitude

Following the show, Zakir Khan shared a series of candid pictures with Johny Lever, expressing his admiration and gratitude for the veteran entertainer's presence. The photos captured the duo sharing smiles and heartfelt moments on the stage. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zakir Khan (@zakirkhan_208) "King @iam_johnylever came to watch "Papa Yaar" yesterday. We all walk the path he paved for all of us. True legend," the comedian wrote.

The post quickly resonated with fans, who celebrated the duo's meeting. Actor Ayushmann Khurrana, who appeared to have attended the stand-up comedian's show, also shared his delight in witnessing the moment. "Whatta a fantastic show bro. Was too overwhelmed to take pictures and videos," he wrote. Celebrities like Gajraj Rao, Ashoke Pandit, and Anup Soni also reacted to the post.

Johny Lever's Upcoming Project

On the work front for Johny Lever, the actor will be next seen in 'Welcome To The Jungle'. Directed by Ahmed Khan, 'Welcome to the Jungle' brings together a formidable ensemble including Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Disha Patani, Jacqueline Fernandez, Arshad Warsi, Jackie Shroff, Paresh Rawal, Raveena Tandon, Lara Dutta, Farida Jalal, Johny Lever, Shreyas Talpade, Tusshar Kapoor, Rajpal Yadav, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Daler Mehndi, and Aftab Shivdasani, among others.

An Ahmed Khan entertainer, 'Welcome To The Jungle' is presented by A.A. Nadiadwala, Cape of Good Films and Star Studio18 in association with Seeta Films and Rakesh Dang. The film is a Base Industries Group Production, produced by Rakesh Dang and Vedant Vikaas Baali, and produced by Firoz A. Nadiadwallah. The film releases in cinemas worldwide on June 26, 2026. (ANI)