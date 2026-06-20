Renowned sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik celebrated President Droupadi Murmu's birthday by creating a striking sand sculpture in Puri, Odisha. The artwork featured her portrait and a 'Happy Birthday' greeting etched into the sand.

Renowned sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik paid a special tribute to President Droupadi Murmu on her birthday on Saturday. He created a striking sculpture of President Droupadi Murmu, accompanied by a "Happy Birthday" greeting etched into the sand.

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#WATCH | Puri, Odisha: Sand artist Sudarshan Patnaik wishes President Droupadi Murmu on her birthday by creating a sand art. pic.twitter.com/eVGQNDEz3Y — ANI (@ANI) June 20, 2026

Artist's Birthday Wishes

Speaking to ANI, Sudarsan Pattnaik shared, "Today is the birthday of the President Droupadi Murmu... It is a momentous day for Odisha and the entire nation that the Prime Minister is participating in the celebrations alongside the President... We pray that Lord Jagannath continues to bestow his blessings upon her.."

President and PM's Odisha Visit

Earlier in the day, President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Pahadpur village in Mayurbhanj district of Odisha, in a joint engagement in the tribal-dominated region of the State. The President and the Prime Minister offered prayers at the sacred grove, Santhali.

The visit comes against the backdrop of a major development push in Odisha, where the Prime Minister also participated in a programme at Rairangpur marking the completion of two years of the State government. The theme of the programme was "Vikas ra Dhara, Odisha Sara". (ANI)