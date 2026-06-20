Ram Charan praised Samantha Ruth Prabhu's 'Maa Inti Bangaaram' as a blockbuster. The film earned Rs 13.15 crore on its first day. Samantha celebrated the audience's support for female-led cinema, expressing joy over the strong opening.

Ram Charan calls 'Maa Inti Bangaaram' a blockbuster

Actor Ram Charan is full of praise for actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu's latest release 'Maa Inti Bangaaram'. In an Instagram story, Ram Charan shared the film's poster, celebrating it as a "blockbuster." Congratulating the entire team, he wrote, "Hearing great things about #MaaIntiBangaaram. Congratulations, dearest @samantharuthprabhu and the entire team. So happy for you all."

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In a quick response, Samantha thanked the 'Peddi' star. "Thank you for favourite @alwaysramcharan," she wrote.

Samantha on film's box office success

Earlier in the day, Samantha Ruth Prabhu expressed happiness over the audience response to 'Maa Inti Bangaaram', which has opened to a box office collection of Rs 13.15 crore (gross worldwide) on its first day.

Samantha shared a heartfelt note on X, saying it is encouraging to witness viewers embracing cinema purely for its content, irrespective of whether it is male-led or female-led. "To see a film open so well on day one is hugely humbling and means the world to us. So very glad to see the day when audiences embrace a film irrespective of whether it is male-led or female-led. And it's beautiful to see people show up wholeheartedly - from the young to the seniors - to cheer the film's release. The most heartening thing of all is seeing women contribute so heavily to the opening day. For the longest time, we've heard that theatrical openings are driven by male audiences. It's wonderful to see the audience for cinema continue to grow and evolve. Our little production house delivered! Tra-la-laaaaaa," she wrote.

To see a film open so well on day one is hugely humbling and means the world to us. So very glad to see the day when audiences embrace a film irrespective of whether it is male-led or female-led. And it’s beautiful to see people show up wholeheartedly - from the young to the… pic.twitter.com/555ZjHnWiY — Samantha (@Samanthaprabhu2) June 20, 2026

About 'Maa Inti Bangaaram'

Maa Inti Bangaaram follows a woman who arrives in a traditional household as the new daughter-in-law - composed, obedient, scrutinised. What the family doesn't know is what she's hiding. When the past she buried refuses to stay buried, she must protect the very people who don't fully trust her, without ever letting them see who she really is, read a press note.

Produced by Raj Nidimoru, Samantha and Himank Duvvuru, the film is helmed by acclaimed filmmaker Nandini Reddy. (ANI)