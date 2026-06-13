Imtiaz Ali’s latest directorial venture, Main Vaapas Aaunga, opened in cinemas on June 12, 2026. Featuring Diljit Dosanjh, Sharvari, Vedang Raina, and Naseeruddin Shah in pivotal roles, the film is inspired by real-life stories from the Partition era.

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Despite a wide release across 2,302 screens nationwide and an extensive promotional campaign, the film managed to earn Rs 1.15 crore in India net collections on its first day. Its India gross collection reached approximately Rs 1.38 crore, indicating a relatively slow start at the ticket counters.

Occupancy Remains Low Despite Positive Word of Mouth

According to early trade estimates, Main Vaapas Aaunga recorded an overall occupancy of 12.22% on its opening day. While audience reactions have been mixed regarding the film’s pacing and narrative, critics and moviegoers have largely appreciated the performances delivered by the ensemble cast.

Industry observers believe that strong word of mouth could play a crucial role in helping the film gain momentum over the weekend. Given its emotional subject matter and Imtiaz Ali’s reputation for storytelling, the coming days will be important in determining the film’s long-term box office prospects.

Faces Tough Competition from Multiple Releases

The film entered a crowded marketplace and faced competition from several releases. It clashed directly with Kangana Ranaut’s Bharata Bhhagya Viddhaata, which reportedly earned around Rs 1 crore on its opening day.

In addition, Main Vaapas Aaunga is competing for audience attention and screen space alongside Manoj Bajpayee’s Governor, Varun Dhawan’s Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, and the international release He-Man and the Masters of the Universe. Despite the competition, the Diljit Dosanjh-led drama has managed to stay slightly ahead of some of its rivals on Day 1.

With a talented cast, a powerful historical backdrop, and the possibility of positive audience recommendations, Main Vaapas Aaunga will now look to improve its numbers over the weekend and establish a stronger foothold at the box office.