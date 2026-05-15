he sequel was officially announced with a special promo video released on January 14 this year, and filming began in March. Music composer Anirudh Ravichander, who worked on the first part, has returned for the sequel as well. Just like the original film, Jailer 2 is expected to feature high-voltage action scenes. Fans are also curious to know whether Mohanlal’s popular character Mathew from the first film will appear in the sequel.