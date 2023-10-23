Jacqueline Fernandez visits Kedarnath; seeks blessings amidst snowfall - See photos

Bollywood sensation Jacqueline Fernandez embarks on a divine journey to Kedarnath, sharing glimpses of her spiritual pilgrimage amidst snowfall on social media.

Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez embarked on a spiritual journey to Kedarnath on October 16th, with the intention of seeking divine blessings from Lord Shiva.

During her Kedarnath visit, Jacqueline chose to adorn herself in an elegant traditional suit in shades of pink and grey.

The suit was thoughtfully accompanied by a long coat to shield herself from the harsh weather conditions.To enhance the spiritual ambiance, she applied chandan (sandalwood paste) to her forehead.

Jacqueline was not alone during this pilgrimage; she was accompanied by a group of friends, including Akshat Rajan, the son of businessman Abhijit Rajan.

In one particular photograph, she is captured gazing out of a helicopter. The view from the helicopter looked absolutely stunning as mountains were covered with clouds with a sunset in the background.

Notably, Kedarnath has become a customary destination for many Bollywood stars, such as Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, and Akshay Kumar, who often visit the revered site to seek blessings.

Switching gears to her professional life, Jacqueline Fernandez and Sonu Sood, who had been engrossed in shooting their upcoming action thriller, Fateh, in Delhi, recently marked the completion of their filming schedule.

Furthermore, Jacqueline was recently announced as part of the cast for "Welcome to the Jungle," with Akshay Kumar in the lead role. In addition to this, the versatile actor has also embraced the project titled "Crakk."