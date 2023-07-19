Jacqueline Fernandez SEXY photos: Bollywood actress shows off her perfect curves in her latest Instagram post

Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez dons a black crop top and figure-hugging jeans showing off her abs and hourglass figure.

Photo Courtesy: Instagram

Jacqueline Fernandez's exquisite dress sense never fails to turn attention. And once again, the Kick actress has left fans speechless in a sequence of photographs in which she sizzles in a black crop top and trousers, showing her exquisite curves. It quickly went popular on social media.



Photo Courtesy: Instagram

The actress sent photographs with no captions on her official Instagram account. In the pictures, she wears a black crop top emphasising her tiny waistline, while the form-hugging jeans highlight her hourglass physique.

Photo Courtesy: Instagram

She finished the image with minimal accessories and her hair tumbling over her shoulders. She has chosen smoky eyes and a neutral lipstick tone.



Photo Courtesy: Instagram

Her makeup is also flawless. Fans were spotted throwing fire emojis in the comments section as soon as she published the photographs.

Photo Courtesy: Instagram

According to reports, actress Jacqueline Fernandez has recently bought a new luxurious property in Mumbai. The actress, who formerly lived in Juhu in the same flat as Priyanka Chopra, is now relocating to Bandra's iconic Pali Hill.

Other Bollywood celebrities who live in the area include Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor, and Alia Bhatt. Fans saw the opulent building's facade in a video uploaded by a paparazzo on Instagram. According to the video, Jacqueline Fernandez's new house is a multi-story flat.



Photo Courtesy: Instagram

According to the building's website, the complex provides a variety of living alternatives. The Suites, The Penthouse, Sky Villa, and Mansion are among them. A Suite is the most basic housing choice, with carpet areas ranging from 1119 to 2557 square feet.

Photo Courtesy: Instagram

On the professional front, Jacqueline will next be seen in Vaibhav Mishra's Fateh, with Sonu Sood and Vijay Raaz. In March of this year, Jacqueline completed the first schedule of the criminal action flick. Aditya Datt's action sports flick Crakk - Jeethegaa Toh Jiyegaa! will also include the actress. She will appear in the film opposite Vidyut Jammwal and Arjun Rampal.