    Jacqueline Fernandez SEXY photos: Bollywood actress shows off her perfect curves in her latest Instagram post

    First Published Jul 19, 2023, 12:43 PM IST

    Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez dons a black crop top and figure-hugging jeans showing off her abs and hourglass figure.

    article_image1

    Jacqueline Fernandez's exquisite dress sense never fails to turn attention. And once again, the Kick actress has left fans speechless in a sequence of photographs in which she sizzles in a black crop top and trousers, showing her exquisite curves. It quickly went popular on social media.
     

    article_image2

    The actress sent photographs with no captions on her official Instagram account. In the pictures, she wears a black crop top emphasising her tiny waistline, while the form-hugging jeans highlight her hourglass physique.

    article_image3

    She finished the image with minimal accessories and her hair tumbling over her shoulders. She has chosen smoky eyes and a neutral lipstick tone.
     

    article_image4

    Her makeup is also flawless. Fans were spotted throwing fire emojis in the comments section as soon as she published the photographs.

    article_image5

    According to reports, actress Jacqueline Fernandez has recently bought a new luxurious property in Mumbai. The actress, who formerly lived in Juhu in the same flat as Priyanka Chopra, is now relocating to Bandra's iconic Pali Hill. 

    article_image6

    Other Bollywood celebrities who live in the area include Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor, and Alia Bhatt. Fans saw the opulent building's facade in a video uploaded by a paparazzo on Instagram. According to the video, Jacqueline Fernandez's new house is a multi-story flat.
     

    article_image7

    According to the building's website, the complex provides a variety of living alternatives. The Suites, The Penthouse, Sky Villa, and Mansion are among them. A Suite is the most basic housing choice, with carpet areas ranging from 1119 to 2557 square feet.

    article_image8

    On the professional front, Jacqueline will next be seen in Vaibhav Mishra's Fateh, with Sonu Sood and Vijay Raaz. In March of this year, Jacqueline completed the first schedule of the criminal action flick. Aditya Datt's action sports flick Crakk - Jeethegaa Toh Jiyegaa! will also include the actress. She will appear in the film opposite Vidyut Jammwal and Arjun Rampal.

