Jacqueline Fernandez's romantic selfie goes viral: Who is Sukesh Chandrasekhar featured in the pic?

Since last night, a mirror selfie of Jacqueline Fernandez with Sukesh Chandrasekhar has been going viral. According to reports, the picture was allegedly clicked this year between April-June when he was out on interim bail; know more

A cosy mirror selfie of Jacqueline Fernandez with Sukesh Chandrasekhar has been going viral since last night. The picture has sparked controversies and many speculations, days after the Kick actress denied any relationship with the Chandrasekhar.



However, in June this year, many reports alleged that Jacqueline was in a relationship with a Bengaluru-based entrepreneur and are planning to live together. She was reportedly house-hunting between Juhu and Bandra at the starting of the year.

Aperantaly, the actress wanted to have a standalone, beach-facing property worth Rs 175 cr, which was perfect for her love-nest. She allegedly had zeroed down a bungalow in Juhu, and it costs a whopping amount.



Now, a media house shared a selfie featuring Sukesh planing a kiss on Jacqueline’s cheeks as both looked happy inside a luxurious bathroom. According to media reports, the selfie was allegedly taken in April-June this year, when he was out on interim bail. Also Read: Is Jacqueline Fernandez in love? Actress plans to live-in with businessman boyfriend? Read this

The picture came after Jacqueline dismissed dating Sukesh, the prime accused in a Rs 200 crore extortion case. As per ED insider, Sukesh and Jacqueline met around four times in Chennai, for which he even provided a private jet for the actress.



It is also reported that Sukesh's lawyer had told the media that Jacqueline was dating him, who was already married to Tamil actress Leena Maria Paul. Later, Jacqueline’s spokesperson came out with a statement denying her relationship with him or his wife.