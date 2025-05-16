Image Credit : instagram

Jaat hit theaters on April 10th and was well-received. With a 100 crore budget, it collected 104.61 crore at the Indian box office and 118.61 crore worldwide. Jat's opening day collection was 9.5 crore, followed by 7 crore on the second day, and a strong 9.75 crore on the third. The first-week collection reached 61.65 crore, and the second week earned 19.1 crore.