Sunny Deol's Jaat, after its theatrical run, is now streaming on OTT. The final streaming date has been revealed.
Sunny Deol's film Jat earned over 100 crore at the box office. The film is still running in theaters, though earnings have declined. Exciting news for Sunny's fans: Jat is releasing on OTT. The final OTT release date has been announced.
Jaat's OTT Release Date
Sunny Deol and Randeep Hooda's Jat is among the highest-grossing films of 2025. This South Indian-style action thriller is now streaming on OTT. Reports indicate Jat will release on June 5th on Netflix, which holds the digital rights.
Jaat hit theaters on April 10th and was well-received. With a 100 crore budget, it collected 104.61 crore at the Indian box office and 118.61 crore worldwide. Jat's opening day collection was 9.5 crore, followed by 7 crore on the second day, and a strong 9.75 crore on the third. The first-week collection reached 61.65 crore, and the second week earned 19.1 crore.
About Jaat
The action-drama Jat is written and directed by Gopichand Malineni. The film stars Sunny Deol, Randeep Hooda, Regina Cassandra, Saiyami Kher, Jagapathi Babu, Ramya Krishnan, Vineet Kumar Singh, Prashant Bajaj, Zarina Wahab, P. Ravi Shankar, and Babloo Prithviraj. S. Thaman composed the music. Following Jat's success, Sunny Deol announced Jat 2 on Instagram, sharing a poster with the caption: "Jat on a new mission, see Sunny Deol as Brigadier Baldev Pratap Singh/The Passenger."