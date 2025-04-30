Kesari 2 VS Jaat: Box Office Clash – Which film leads in collections?
Kesari 2 continues its box office run, while Sunny Deol's Jaat seems to be losing steam. Kesari 2's earnings are increasing, but Jaat's collections have stagnated.
| Published : Apr 30 2025, 09:25 AM
Image Credit : instagram
Akshay Kumar's Kesari 2, 12 days in, continues to perform well. However, Sunny Deol's Jaat is struggling, showing no signs of growth.
Kesari 2 collected 2.50 crore on its 12th day, according to sacnilk.com.
Kesari 2 has earned 70.65 crore at the Indian box office and over 100 crore worldwide.
Kesari 2 opened with 7.75 crore and collected 46.1 crore in its first weekend.
After 20 days, Jaat's earnings have declined significantly.
Jaat earned 65 lakhs on its 20th day, totaling 83.60 crore in India, still short of 100 crore domestically but crossing it worldwide.
The release of Ajay Devgn's Raid 2 on May 1st is expected to impact both Kesari 2 and Jaat's box office performance.
