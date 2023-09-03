Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Is Urfi Javed topless? Actress wears bra made of fish tank; takes social media by storm

    First Published Sep 3, 2023, 5:39 PM IST

    Urfi, aka Uorfi Javed, a 25-year-old social media star known for her daring fashion statements, has once again shocked her fans and followers.  This time, she covered her assets with fish in clear plastic bags.

    article_image1

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Urfi Javed is at it again, shattering the internet with her eccentric fashion choices that never fail to amaze and entertain her followers and detractors alike.

    article_image2

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    The 25-year-old diva, known for her bold fashion statements, has again taken social media by storm, this time by wrapping her assets in clear plastic bags with fish. (Video)
     

    article_image3

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Javed, who delights in pushing the boundaries of design, fashioned a costume made of translucent plastic bags, each containing live fish. These bags were artfully placed to promote modesty while still displaying her own sense of style.

    article_image4

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Some goldfish can be seen swimming within tightly coiled plastic bags. She accessorised with bright pink track leggings.

    article_image5

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    The TV actress opted for a braided hairstyle and bright makeup for the video, which included the song '3:15' by Russ. Needless to say, netizens were left baffled by the same and reacted to Uorfi Javed’s aquarium ensemble. One of the netizens said, “Kudos but free those fishes please.” A user stated, “Omg… unbelievable Creative!!! Mind-blowing.” Another netizen went on to say, “This is something beyond the imagination.”

    article_image6

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    A user said, “Omg that one is totally commendable I mean how.” A netizen went on to add, “Ab ye machhaliya bhi sharama jaaye gi tere samne lekin tujhe in ke samne sharam nahi aaye gi.” A user went on to state, “Bhagwan es ne to janwaro ko bhi nahi chhoda.”

    Another said, “Ye sirf aap hi kar skte ho.” A user went on to say, “Sharam to nahi hai apko begairat ladki.” A netizen said, “wow yaar kitni intelligent hai agar ye apna mind fashion designer ki jagah thik se lagati to hum chand to kya ab tak pluto pahuch jate.”
     

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Sunny Deol's Gadar 2 success party: Why did Hema Malini skip event? Here's what we know ADC

    Sunny Deol's Gadar 2 success party: Why did Hema Malini skip event? Here's what we know

    Sunny Deol Vs Shah Rukh Khan Gadar 2 beats Pathaan RBA

    Sunny Deol Vs Shah Rukh Khan: ‘Gadar 2’ beats ‘Pathaan’; know how

    Kushi star Vijay Deverakonda visits Yadadri Temple to seek blessings; pics go viral RBA

    Kushi star Vijay Deverakonda visits Yadadri Temple to seek blessings; pics go viral

    BTS singer V aka Kim Taehyung's 7-year-old dog, Tan undergoes heart surgeries; makes fans emotional with post ADC

    BTS singer V aka Kim Taehyung's 7-year-old dog, Tan undergoes heart surgeries; makes fans emotional with post

    Why was Kareena Kapoor asked to quit 'Kaho Na Pyaar Hai' by Rakesh Roshan? Ameesha Patel reveals secret ADC

    Why was Kareena Kapoor asked to quit 'Kaho Na Pyaar Hai' by Rakesh Roshan? Ameesha Patel reveals secret

    Recent Stories

    MHA orders CBI probe into Rs130 crore illegal sale of mortgaged paddy

    MHA orders CBI probe into Rs130 crore illegal sale of mortgaged paddy

    Ganesh Chaturthi 2023 7 tips to ace your festive look gcw eai

    Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: 7 tips to ace your festive look

    Shakti Scheme has impacted private transport, will address issues: Karnataka DyCM DK Shivakumar

    Shakti Scheme has impacted private transport, will address issues: Karnataka DyCM DK Shivakumar

    Sunny Deol's Gadar 2 success party: Why did Hema Malini skip event? Here's what we know ADC

    Sunny Deol's Gadar 2 success party: Why did Hema Malini skip event? Here's what we know

    Monson Mavunkal cheating case: Crime Branch to interrogate former DIG Surendran's wife anr

    Monson Mavunkal cheating case: Crime Branch to interrogate former DIG Surendran's wife

    Recent Videos

    Nripendra Misra Exclusive: Prana-pratishtha of Lord Ram's idol in Ayodhya Ram Mandir will happen between January 14-24

    Exclusive: 'Prana-pratishtha of Lord Ram's idol in Ayodhya Ram Mandir will happen between January 14-24'

    Video Icon
    Nripendra Misra Exclusive 'Three airlines have planned Ayodhya flights from December 2023'

    Exclusive: 'Three airlines have planned Ayodhya flights from December 2023'

    Video Icon
    SCARY videos emerge of massive landslide in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu

    SCARY videos emerge of massive landslide in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu

    Video Icon
    India successfully test-fires air-to-air ASTRA missile from LCA Tejas (WATCH)

    India successfully test-fires air-to-air ASTRA missile from LCA Tejas (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    At BRICS session, PM Modi expresses deep respect for tricolour WATCH AJR

    At BRICS session, PM Modi expresses deep respect for tricolour | WATCH

    Video Icon